Legals in the 5/3/17 Republican-Clipper edition

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

HARRISON COUNTY, MISSOURI

DIVISION I

In Re: Marriage Of:

Kristie Kim Sibell and

Travis L. Kinder

KRISTIE KIM SIBELL,

8112 Quarterfield Farms Dr.

Severn, Maryland 21144

PETITIONER,

CASE NO. 03CV03990087-03

AND

TRAVIS L. KINDER,

11503 N. WALLACE AVE.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI 64157

RESPONDENT.

NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR

SERVICE

BY PUBLICATION

TO: Travis L Kinder-Respondent

You are notified that an action has been commenced in the Circuit Court of Harrison County, Missouri, the object and general nature of which is to have a hearing for a Motion to Modify Custody and Child Support.

The names of all the parties to said action are stated above and the name and address of the attorney for petitioner is Janet Wake Larison, 9 West 3rd Street, Grant City, Missouri.

You are further notified that, unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid petition within 45 days after 12th day of April, 2017, the date of first publication of this notice, judgment by default will be taken against you.

It is ordered that a copy hereof be published according to law in the Republican Clipper, a newspaper of general circulation published in Harrison County, Missouri.

Dated: March 31, 2017

By: Terri Fish

Deputy Clerk

Harrison County Circuit Court

(11-4tc)

Notice of Violation

Kenneth Rucker occupant or Lessee, and/or mortgagee, agent or other persons having an interest in the described building as shown by the land records of the Recorder of Deeds of Harrison County, Missouri.

You are hereby given notice by the undersigned that your lot at 2602 Independence and located on the following described real property lying and situated in the City of Bethany, County of Harrison, State of Missouri, to wit:

All of strip of land 20 feet in width East West; lying West and adjoining the East 60 feet of Lot 3 of the Re-survey of block 5 of Park addition to the City of Bethany, Harrison County, Missouri AND ALSO all of the East 60 feet of Lot 3 of the Re-survey of block 5 of Park Addition to the City of Bethany, Harrison County, Missouri

After inspection by the undersigned and upon complaint thereof received by the undersigned, has been found to be in violation of Section 510.020 of the Municipal Code of the City of Bethany, Missouri, relating to dangerous and unsafe buildings, structures and objects that are detrimental to the health, welfare, and safety of the residents of the City of Bethany, Missouri, and as such, in the opinion of the undersigned, constitutes a public nuisance as defined by said Municipal Code.

You are further notified that the conditions of said structure or premises which cause the same to be in violation of said Municipal Code, constituting a public nuisance, are those defects indicated below:

1. Those having light, air and sanitation facilities that are inadequate to protect the health, safety or general welfare of human beings who live or may live therein.

2. Those that because of their condition are unsafe, unsanitary or dangerous to the health, safety or general welfare of the people of this City.

3. Those that, exclusive of the foundation, show thirty-three percent (33%) or more damage or deterioration of the supporting member or members or fifty percent (50%) damage or deterioration of the non-supporting enclosing or outside walls or covering.

4. Those that have been damaged by fire, wind or other causes so as to become dangerous to life, safety or the general health and welfare of the occupants or the people of the City.

The owner must vacate, vacate and repair or vacate and demolish said building and clean up the lot or property on which the building is located in accordance with the terms of this Chapter. Any occupant or lessee must vacate said building or have it repaired in accordance with this notice and remain in possession. Any mortgagee, agent or other persons having an interest in said building as shown by the land records of the Recorder of Deeds of Harrison County may, at his/her own risk, repair, vacate or demolish the building and clean up the property or have such work done. Any such work must be commenced within Thirty (30) days.

You will take notice hereof and be governed accordingly.

Dated: April 5, 2017

Jacob Denum

Code Enforcement Officer

(11-4tc)

Notice of Violation

TO: Luis and Ruth Pares, Occupant or Lessee, and/or mortgagee, agent or other persons having an interest in the described building as shown by the land records of the Recorder of Deeds of Harrison County, Missouri.

You are hereby given notice by the undersigned that your lot at 2502 Oakland and located on the following described real property lying and situated in the City of Bethany, County of Harrison, State of Missouri, to wit:

All of lot seven (7) of block two (2) in park addition to the City of Bethany, Missouri except the following described tract of land, to-wit: bounded by a line described as beginning on the Southwest corner of said Lot Seven (7), running thence North on the West line of said lot of seven (7) a distance of 73.25 feet, thence East 28.15 feet to a point on the Southerly lot line, thence South 53.90 feet to a point on the Southerly lot line 34.25 feet Northeasterly of the Southwest corner of said lot seven (7), thence Southwesterly 34.25 feet to the point of beginning.

After inspection by the undersigned and upon complaint thereof received by the undersigned, has been found to be in violation of Section 510.020 of the Municipal Code of the City of Bethany, Missouri, relating to dangerous and unsafe buildings, structures and objects that are detrimental to the health, welfare, and safety of the residents of the City of Bethany, Missouri, and as such, in the opinion of the undersigned, constitutes a public nuisance as defined by said Municipal Code.

You are further notified that the conditions of said structure or premises which cause the same to be in violation of said Municipal Code, constituting a public nuisance, are those defects indicated below:

1. Those having light, air and sanitation facilities that are inadequate to protect the health, safety or general welfare of human beings who live or may live therein.

2. Those that because of their condition are unsafe, unsanitary or dangerous to the health, safety or general welfare of the people of this City.

3. Those that, exclusive of the foundation, show thirty-three percent (33%) or more damage or deterioration of the supporting member or members or fifty percent (50%) damage or deterioration of the non-supporting enclosing or outside walls or covering.

4. Those that have been damaged by fire, wind or other causes so as to become dangerous to life, safety or the general health and welfare of the occupants or the people of the City.

The owner must vacate, vacate and repair or vacate and demolish said building and clean up the lot or property on which the building is located in accordance with the terms of this Chapter. Any occupant or lessee must vacate said building or have it repaired in accordance with this notice and remain in possession. Any mortgagee, agent or other persons having an interest in said building as shown by the land records of the Recorder of Deeds of Harrison County may, at his/her own risk, repair, vacate or demolish the building and clean up the property or have such work done. Any such work must be commenced within Thirty (30) days.

You will take notice hereof and be governed accordingly.

Dated: April 5, 2017

Jacob Denum

Code Enforcement Officer

(11-4tc)

Notice of Violation

TO: Robert Young, Occupant or Lessee, and/or mortgagee, agent or other persons having an interest in the described building as shown by the land records of the Recorder of Deeds of Harrison County, Missouri.

You are hereby given notice by the undersigned that your lot at 1302 VanDivert and located on the following described real property lying and situated in the City of Bethany, County of Harrison, State of Missouri, to wit:

All of a tract of land bound by a line described as Beginning at a point on the Northeast corner of Lot One (1) of Fairview addition to the City of Bethany, Missouri, said point being Thirty-Five and two-thirds (35 2/3) rods North and twenty (20) rods West of the Southeast corner of the Southeast Fourth of the Northwest Quarter of Section Fifteen (15), Township Sixty-three (63), Range Twenty –eight (28) running thence East 74 feet, thence south 112 feet, thence West 74 feet, thence North 112 feet to the point of beginning.

After inspection by the undersigned and upon complaint thereof received by the undersigned, has been found to be in violation of Section 510.020 of the Municipal Code of the City of Bethany, Missouri, relating to dangerous and unsafe buildings, structures and objects that are detrimental to the health, welfare, and safety of the residents of the City of Bethany, Missouri, and as such, in the opinion of the undersigned, constitutes a public nuisance as defined by said Municipal Code.

You are further notified that the conditions of said structure or premises which cause the same to be in violation of said Municipal Code, constituting a public nuisance, are those defects indicated below:

1. Those that are so dilapidated, decayed, unsafe, unsanitary or that so utterly fail to provide the amenities essential to decent living that they are unfit for human habitation, or are likely to cause sickness or disease, so as to work injury to the health, safety or welfare of those occupying such building.

2. Those that have parts thereof that are so attached that they may fall and injure members of the public or property.

3. Those that because of their condition are unsafe, unsanitary or dangerous to the health, safety or general welfare of the people of this City.

The owner must vacate, vacate and repair or vacate and demolish said building and clean up the lot or property on which the building is located in accordance with the terms of this Chapter. Any occupant or lessee must vacate said building or have it repaired in accordance with this notice and remain in possession. Any mortgagee, agent or other persons having an interest in said building as shown by the land records of the Recorder of Deeds of Harrison County may, at his/her own risk, repair, vacate or demolish the building and clean up the property or have such work done. Any such work must be commenced within Thirty (30) days.

You will take notice hereof and be governed accordingly.

Dated: April 5, 2017 Jacob Denum

Code Enforcement Officer

(11-4tc)

Notice of Violation

TO: Melinda and Daniel Rader

You are hereby given notice by the undersigned that your building at 2100 Alder and located on the following described real property lying and situated in the City of Bethany, County of Harrison, State of Missouri, to wit:

The West Sixty-seven and one-half feet (67½) of lot Two (2), Allens second addition to the City of Bethany, Missouri

After inspection by the undersigned and upon complaint thereof received by the undersigned, has been found to be in violation of Section 510.020 of the Municipal Code of the City of Bethany, Missouri, relating to dangerous and unsafe buildings, structures and objects that are detrimental to the health, welfare, and safety of the residents of the City of Bethany, Missouri, and as such, in the opinion of the undersigned, constitutes a public nuisance as defined by said Municipal Code.

You are further notified that the conditions of said structure or premises which cause the same to be in violation of said Municipal Code, constituting a public nuisance, are those defects indicated below:

1. Those having light, air and sanitation facilities that are inadequate to protect the health, safety or general welfare of human beings who live or may live therein.

2. Those that because of their condition are unsafe, unsanitary or dangerous to the health, safety or general welfare of the people of this City.

3. Those that have been damaged by fire, wind or other causes so as to become dangerous to life, safety or the general health and welfare of the occupants or the people of the City.

4. Those that have parts thereof that are so attached that they may fall and injure members of the public or property.

The owner must vacate, vacate and repair or vacate and demolish said building and clean up the lot or property on which the building is located in accordance with the terms of this Chapter. Any occupant or lessee must vacate said building or have it repaired in accordance with this notice and remain in possession. Any mortgagee, agent or other persons having an interest in said building as shown by the land records of the Recorder of Deeds of Harrison County may, at his/her own risk, repair, vacate or demolish the building and clean up the property or have such work done. Any such work must be commenced within Thirty (30) days.

You will take notice hereof and be governed accordingly.

Dated: April 5, 2017

Jacob Denum

Code Enforcement Officer

(11-4tc)

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF HARRISON COUNTY, MISSOURI

HONORABLE THOMAS R ALLEY, JUDGE

Probate Division

Case Number: 17AH-PR00021

In the Estate of Fred Wise, Deceased.

Notice to Creditors

(Small Estate)

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Fred Wise, Decedent.

On April 20, 2017 , a small estate affidavit was filed by the distributees for the decedent under Section 473.097, RSMo, with the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Harrison County, Missouri.

All creditors of the decedent, who died on March 18, 2017, are notified that Section 473.444, RSMo, sets a limitation period that would bar claims one year after the death of the decedent. A creditor may request that this estate be opened for administration.

Receipt of this notice should not be construed by the recipient to indicate that the recipient may possibly have a beneficial interest in the estate. The nature and extent of any person’s interest, if any, may possibly be determined from the affidavit on this estate filed in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Harrison County, Missouri.

Date of first publication is April 26, 2017

Division Clerk: /s/ Greta Bottcher, Probate Clerk

(13-2tc)

Notice of Violation

Howard Hill occupant or Lessee, and/or mortgagee, agent or other persons having an interest in the described building as shown by the land records of the Recorder of Deeds of Harrison County, Missouri.

You are hereby given notice by the undersigned that your building on 16th Street in Bethany and located on the following described real property lying and situated in the City of Bethany, County of Harrison, State of Missouri, to wit:

All of lot four (4), block eleven (11), of the First Survey to the City of Bethany, Harrison County, Missouri.

Also the North forty (40) feet of the Northwest Fourth of lot Four (4) of the Third Survey to the City of Bethany, Harrison County, Missouri.

After inspection by the undersigned and upon complaint thereof received by the undersigned, has been found to be in violation of Section 510.020 of the Municipal Code of the City of Bethany, Missouri, relating to dangerous and unsafe buildings, structures and objects that are detrimental to the health, welfare, and safety of the residents of the City of Bethany, Missouri, and as such, in the opinion of the undersigned, constitutes a public nuisance as defined by said Municipal Code.

You are further notified that the conditions of said structure or premises which cause the same to be in violation of said Municipal Code, constituting a public nuisance, are those defects indicated below:

1. Those having light, air and sanitation facilities that are inadequate to protect the health, safety or general welfare of human beings who live or may live therein.

2. Those that because of their condition are unsafe, unsanitary or dangerous to the health, safety or general welfare of the people of this City.

3. Those that have been damaged by fire, wind or other causes so as to become dangerous to life, safety or the general health and welfare of the occupants or the people of the City.

The owner must vacate, vacate and repair or vacate and demolish said building and clean up the lot or property on which the building is located in accordance with the terms of this Chapter. Any occupant or lessee must vacate said building or have it repaired in accordance with this notice and remain in possession. Any mortgagee, agent or other persons having an interest in said building as shown by the land records of the Recorder of Deeds of Harrison County may, at his/her own risk, repair, vacate or demolish the building and clean up the property or have such work done. Any such work must be commenced within Thirty (30) days.

You will take notice hereof and be governed accordingly.

Dated: April 20 2017

Jacob Denum

Code Enforcement Officer

(13-3tc)

TRUSTEE’S SALE

IN RE: Kevin L. Laytham and Janet L. Laytham, Husband and Wife Trustee’s Sale:

For default in payment of debt and performance of obligation secured by Deed of Trust executed by Kevin L. Laytham and Janet L. Laytham, Husband and Wife dated July 26, 1999 and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Harrison County, Missouri in Book 575, Page 153 the undersigned Successor Trustee, at the request of the legal holder of said Note will on Thursday, May 25, 2017 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., (at the specific time of 4:00 PM), at the South Front Door of the Court House, City of Bethany, County of Harrison, State of Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash the following described real estate, described in said Deed of Trust, and situated in Harrison County, State of Missouri, to wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LOTS, TRACTS OR PARCELS OF LAND, LYING, BEING AND SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF HARRISON AND STATE OF MISSOURI, TO-WIT: ALL OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF LOT ELEVEN (11) OF DAVID BUCK’S ADDITION TO THE CITY OF BETHANY, MISSOURI.

to satisfy said debt and cost.

MILLSAP & SINGER, P.C.,

Successor Trustee

612 Spirit Drive

St. Louis, MO 63005

(636) 537-0110

File No: 182203.052517.369131 FC

NOTICE

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

PUBLISH ON: May 3, 2017 05/10/2017, 05/17/2017, 05/24/2017

(14-4tc)

Lincoln Township will meet the second Saturday of every month at 7:00 a.m. in the maintenance barn in Hatfield.

(14-1tc)

Bethany Township will meet at 5:00 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at the Bethany Township barn.

(14-1tc)

Dallas Township will meet the second Wednesday of every month at 7PM CST or 8PM CDT at the Bob MCoy residence, 23498 W St Hwy EE, Martinsville.

(14-1tc)