Legals in the 5/10/17 Republican-Clipper edition

Notice of Violation

Howard Hill occupant or Lessee, and/or mortgagee, agent or other persons having an interest in the described building as shown by the land records of the Recorder of Deeds of Harrison County, Missouri.

You are hereby given notice by the undersigned that your building on 16th Street in Bethany and located on the following described real property lying and situated in the City of Bethany, County of Harrison, State of Missouri, to wit:

All of lot four (4), block eleven (11), of the First Survey to the City of Bethany, Harrison County, Missouri.

Also the North forty (40) feet of the Northwest Fourth of lot Four (4) of the Third Survey to the City of Bethany, Harrison County, Missouri.

After inspection by the undersigned and upon complaint thereof received by the undersigned, has been found to be in violation of Section 510.020 of the Municipal Code of the City of Bethany, Missouri, relating to dangerous and unsafe buildings, structures and objects that are detrimental to the health, welfare, and safety of the residents of the City of Bethany, Missouri, and as such, in the opinion of the undersigned, constitutes a public nuisance as defined by said Municipal Code.

You are further notified that the conditions of said structure or premises which cause the same to be in violation of said Municipal Code, constituting a public nuisance, are those defects indicated below:

1. Those having light, air and sanitation facilities that are inadequate to protect the health, safety or general welfare of human beings who live or may live therein.

2. Those that because of their condition are unsafe, unsanitary or dangerous to the health, safety or general welfare of the people of this City.

3. Those that have been damaged by fire, wind or other causes so as to become dangerous to life, safety or the general health and welfare of the occupants or the people of the City.

The owner must vacate, vacate and repair or vacate and demolish said building and clean up the lot or property on which the building is located in accordance with the terms of this Chapter. Any occupant or lessee must vacate said building or have it repaired in accordance with this notice and remain in possession. Any mortgagee, agent or other persons having an interest in said building as shown by the land records of the Recorder of Deeds of Harrison County may, at his/her own risk, repair, vacate or demolish the building and clean up the property or have such work done. Any such work must be commenced within Thirty (30) days.

You will take notice hereof and be governed accordingly.

Dated: April 20 2017

Jacob Denum

Code Enforcement Officer

(13-3tc)

TRUSTEE’S SALE

IN RE: Kevin L. Laytham and Janet L. Laytham, Husband and Wife Trustee’s Sale:

For default in payment of debt and performance of obligation secured by Deed of Trust executed by Kevin L. Laytham and Janet L. Laytham, Husband and Wife dated July 26, 1999 and recorded in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Harrison County, Missouri in Book 575, Page 153 the undersigned Successor Trustee, at the request of the legal holder of said Note will on Thursday, May 25, 2017 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., (at the specific time of 4:00 PM), at the South Front Door of the Court House, City of Bethany, County of Harrison, State of Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash the following described real estate, described in said Deed of Trust, and situated in Harrison County, State of Missouri, to wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LOTS, TRACTS OR PARCELS OF LAND, LYING, BEING AND SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF HARRISON AND STATE OF MISSOURI, TO-WIT: ALL OF THE SOUTH HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF LOT ELEVEN (11) OF DAVID BUCK’S ADDITION TO THE CITY OF BETHANY, MISSOURI.

to satisfy said debt and cost.

MILLSAP & SINGER, P.C.,

Successor Trustee

612 Spirit Drive

St. Louis, MO 63005

(636) 537-0110

File No: 182203.052517.369131 FC

NOTICE

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

PUBLISH ON: May 3, 2017 05/10/2017, 05/17/2017, 05/24/2017

(14-4tc)

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME

Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of April, 2017, the name of Ashlynn Kay Nieffen was changed to Ashlynn Kay Gilpatrick in Case Number 17AH-DR00064 Circuit Court of Harrison County, Missouri.

Terri Fish

Deputy Clerk

Harrison County Circuit Court

(15-3tc)

WANTED TO LEASE BY USDA

The US Dept. of Agriculture in Harrison County, City of Bethany, MO, seeks to lease 4,675 – 5,586 NTE 5,865 RSF office with 42 parking spaces for a term of 10 years.

To be considered, space offered must be located within the following delineated area: East: 1/2 mile EAST of 41st Street; South: 1/2 mile SOUTH of US Hwy 136; West: US Hwy 69; North: 1/2 mile NORTH of US Business Hwy 69. A copy of the delineated area map and further information can be located at www.FBO.gov .

Offered space must meet Government requirements for fire safety, accessibility, seismic, and sustainability standards. A fully service lease is required. Proposed building, including parking areas shall not be located within a 100-year flood plain.

Expressions of Interest due by 5:00 p.m. Eastern, 06/05/2017.

Send Email or Hard Copy Expressions of Interest to:

AmeriVet Real Estate Services, Inc.

c/o Damon Moody

5005 W. Laurel Street, Suite 213

Tampa, FL 33607

P: (813) 605-5906

Email: dnmoody@amerivetres.com

Please reference USDA-Harrison County, MO in your reply.

(15-2tc)

NOTICE OF HEARING

Please take notice that pursuant to Bethany City Code Section 510.080, the Building Commissioner of the City of Bethany, Missouri will hold a public hearing on May 24, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. CST at Bethany City Hall, 206 North 16th Street, Bethany, MO 64424, to determine whether the structure located at 106 South 16th more particularly described as:

All of lot four (4), block eleven (11), of the First Survey to the City of Bethany, Harrison County, Missouri.

Also the North forty (40) feet of the Northwest Fourth of lot Four (4) of the Third Survey to the City of Bethany, Harrison County, Missouri.

Is a public nuisance and detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City of Bethany, Missouri.

All owners, heirs, interested parties, and affected parties may be represented by counsel and shall have an opportunity to be heard. After the hearing, if the evidence supports a finding that the structure is a nuisance and detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City of Bethany, the Building Commissioner will order the structure to be demolished or removed.

Jonne Slemons,

Building Commissioner

Date: May 08 2017

(15-2tc)

NOTICE OF HEARING

Please take notice that pursuant to Bethany City Code Section 510.080, the Building Commissioner of the City of Bethany, Missouri will hold a public hearing on May 24, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. CST at Bethany City Hall, 206 North 16th Street, Bethany, MO 64424, to determine whether the structure located at 2602 Independence at more particularly described as:

All of strip of land 20 feet in width East West; lying West and adjoining the East 60 feet of Lot 3 of the Re-survey of block 5 of Park addition to the City of Bethany, Harrison County, Missouri AND ALSO all of the East 60 feet of Lot 3 of the Re-survey of block 5 of Park Addition to the City of Bethany, Harrison County, Missouri

Is a public nuisance and detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City of Bethany, Missouri.

All owners, heirs, interested parties, and affected parties may be represented by counsel and shall have an opportunity to be heard. After the hearing, if the evidence supports a finding that the structure is a nuisance and detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City of Bethany, the Building Commissioner will order the structure to be demolished or removed.

Jonne Slemons,

Building Commissioner

Date: May 08 2017

(15-2tc)

NOTICE OF HEARING

Please take notice that pursuant to Bethany City Code Section 510.080, the Building Commissioner of the City of Bethany, Missouri will hold a public hearing on May 24, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. CST at Bethany City Hall, 206 North 16th Street, Bethany, MO 64424, to determine whether the structure located at 2502 Oakland at more particularly described as:

All of lot seven (7) of block two (2) in park addition to the City of Bethany, Missouri except the following described tract of land, to-wit: bounded by a line described as beginning on the Southwest corner of said Lot Seven (7), running thence North on the West line of said lot of seven (7) a distance of 73.25 feet, thence East 28.15 feet to a point on the Southerly lot line, thence South 53.90 feet to a point on the Southerly lot line 34.25 feet Northeasterly of the Southwest corner of said lot seven (7), thence Southwesterly 34.25 feet to the point of beginning.

Is a public nuisance and detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City of Bethany, Missouri.

All owners, heirs, interested parties, and affected parties may be represented by counsel and shall have an opportunity to be heard. After the hearing, if the evidence supports a finding that the structure is a nuisance and detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City of Bethany, the Building Commissioner will order the structure to be demolished or removed.

Jonne Slemons, Building Commissioner

Date: May 08 2017

(15-2tc)

NOTICE OF HEARING

Please take notice that pursuant to Bethany City Code Section 510.080, the Building Commissioner of the City of Bethany, Missouri will hold a public hearing on May 24, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. CST at Bethany City Hall, 206 North 16th Street, Bethany, MO 64424, to determine whether the structure located at building at 2100 Alder at more particularly described as:

The West Sixty-seven and one-half feet (67½) of lot Two (2), Allens second addition to the City of Bethany, Missouri.

Is a public nuisance and detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City of Bethany, Missouri.

All owners, heirs, interested parties, and affected parties may be represented by counsel and shall have an opportunity to be heard. After the hearing, if the evidence supports a finding that the structure is a nuisance and detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City of Bethany, the Building Commissioner will order the structure to be demolished or removed.

Jonne Slemons,

Building Commissioner

Date: May 08 2017

(15-2tc)

NOTICE OF HEARING

Please take notice that pursuant to Bethany City Code Section 510.080, the Building Commissioner of the City of Bethany, Missouri will hold a public hearing on May 24, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. CST at Bethany City Hall, 206 North 16th Street, Bethany, MO 64424, to determine whether the structure located 1302 Van Divert more particularly described as:

All of a tract of land bound by a line described as Beginning at a point on the Northeast corner of Lot One (1) of Fairview addition to the City of Bethany, Missouri, said point being Thirty-Five and two-thirds (35 2/3) rods North and twenty (20) rods West of the Southeast corner of the Southeast Fourth of the Northwest Quarter of Section Fifteen (15), Township Sixty-three (63), Range Twenty –eight (28) running thence East 74 feet, thence south 112 feet, thence West 74 feet, thence North 112 feet to the point of beginning.

Is a public nuisance and detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City of Bethany, Missouri.

All owners, heirs, interested parties, and affected parties may be represented by counsel and shall have an opportunity to be heard. After the hearing, if the evidence supports a finding that the structure is a nuisance and detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City of Bethany, the Building Commissioner will order the structure to be demolished or removed.

Jonne Slemons,

Building Commissioner

Date: May 08 2017

(15-2tc)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To all persons interested in the estate of Gary Fenimore, decedent: The undersigned Scott A. Fenimore is acting as Trustee under a trust, the terms of which provide that the debts of the decedent may be paid by the Trustee upon receipt of proper proof thereof. The address of the Trustee is Scott A. Fenimore, 9433 NE 69 Highway, Cameron, MO 64429. The Trustee’s attorney is Jessica J. Jones, 108 West Wood, P.O. Box 187, Albany, Missouri 64402.

All creditors of the decedent are noticed to present their claims to the Trustee’s attorney as shown above within six (6) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

Scott A. Fenimore

(15-4tc)