Legals in the 05/17/17 Republican-Clipper edtion

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME

Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of April, 2017, the name of Ashlynn Kay Nieffen was changed to Ashlynn Kay Gilpatrick in Case Number 17AH-DR00064 Circuit Court of Harrison County, Missouri.

Terri Fish

Deputy Clerk

Harrison County Circuit Court

WANTED TO LEASE BY USDA

The US Dept. of Agriculture in Harrison County, City of Bethany, MO, seeks to lease 4,675 – 5,586 NTE 5,865 RSF office with 42 parking spaces for a term of 10 years.

To be considered, space offered must be located within the following delineated area: East: 1/2 mile EAST of 41st Street; South: 1/2 mile SOUTH of US Hwy 136; West: US Hwy 69; North: 1/2 mile NORTH of US Business Hwy 69. A copy of the delineated area map and further information can be located at www.FBO.gov .

Offered space must meet Government requirements for fire safety, accessibility, seismic, and sustainability standards. A fully service lease is required. Proposed building, including parking areas shall not be located within a 100-year flood plain.

Expressions of Interest due by 5:00 p.m. Eastern, 06/05/2017.

Send Email or Hard Copy Expressions of Interest to:

AmeriVet Real Estate Services, Inc.

c/o Damon Moody

5005 W. Laurel Street, Suite 213

Tampa, FL 33607

P: (813) 605-5906

Email: dnmoody@amerivetres.com

Please reference USDA-Harrison County, MO in your reply.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Please take notice that pursuant to Bethany City Code Section 510.080, the Building Commissioner of the City of Bethany, Missouri will hold a public hearing on May 24, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. CST at Bethany City Hall, 206 North 16th Street, Bethany, MO 64424, to determine whether the structure located at 106 South 16th more particularly described as:

All of lot four (4), block eleven (11), of the First Survey to the City of Bethany, Harrison County, Missouri.

Also the North forty (40) feet of the Northwest Fourth of lot Four (4) of the Third Survey to the City of Bethany, Harrison County, Missouri.

Is a public nuisance and detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City of Bethany, Missouri.

All owners, heirs, interested parties, and affected parties may be represented by counsel and shall have an opportunity to be heard. After the hearing, if the evidence supports a finding that the structure is a nuisance and detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City of Bethany, the Building Commissioner will order the structure to be demolished or removed.

Jonne Slemons,

Building Commissioner

Date: May 08 2017

NOTICE OF HEARING

Please take notice that pursuant to Bethany City Code Section 510.080, the Building Commissioner of the City of Bethany, Missouri will hold a public hearing on May 24, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. CST at Bethany City Hall, 206 North 16th Street, Bethany, MO 64424, to determine whether the structure located at 2602 Independence at more particularly described as:

All of strip of land 20 feet in width East West; lying West and adjoining the East 60 feet of Lot 3 of the Re-survey of block 5 of Park addition to the City of Bethany, Harrison County, Missouri AND ALSO all of the East 60 feet of Lot 3 of the Re-survey of block 5 of Park Addition to the City of Bethany, Harrison County, Missouri

Is a public nuisance and detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City of Bethany, Missouri.

All owners, heirs, interested parties, and affected parties may be represented by counsel and shall have an opportunity to be heard. After the hearing, if the evidence supports a finding that the structure is a nuisance and detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City of Bethany, the Building Commissioner will order the structure to be demolished or removed.

Jonne Slemons,

Building Commissioner

Date: May 08 2017

NOTICE OF HEARING

Please take notice that pursuant to Bethany City Code Section 510.080, the Building Commissioner of the City of Bethany, Missouri will hold a public hearing on May 24, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. CST at Bethany City Hall, 206 North 16th Street, Bethany, MO 64424, to determine whether the structure located at 2502 Oakland at more particularly described as:

All of lot seven (7) of block two (2) in park addition to the City of Bethany, Missouri except the following described tract of land, to-wit: bounded by a line described as beginning on the Southwest corner of said Lot Seven (7), running thence North on the West line of said lot of seven (7) a distance of 73.25 feet, thence East 28.15 feet to a point on the Southerly lot line, thence South 53.90 feet to a point on the Southerly lot line 34.25 feet Northeasterly of the Southwest corner of said lot seven (7), thence Southwesterly 34.25 feet to the point of beginning.

Is a public nuisance and detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City of Bethany, Missouri.

All owners, heirs, interested parties, and affected parties may be represented by counsel and shall have an opportunity to be heard. After the hearing, if the evidence supports a finding that the structure is a nuisance and detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City of Bethany, the Building Commissioner will order the structure to be demolished or removed.

Jonne Slemons, Building Commissioner

Date: May 08 2017

NOTICE OF HEARING

Please take notice that pursuant to Bethany City Code Section 510.080, the Building Commissioner of the City of Bethany, Missouri will hold a public hearing on May 24, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. CST at Bethany City Hall, 206 North 16th Street, Bethany, MO 64424, to determine whether the structure located at building at 2100 Alder at more particularly described as:

The West Sixty-seven and one-half feet (67½) of lot Two (2), Allens second addition to the City of Bethany, Missouri.

Is a public nuisance and detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City of Bethany, Missouri.

All owners, heirs, interested parties, and affected parties may be represented by counsel and shall have an opportunity to be heard. After the hearing, if the evidence supports a finding that the structure is a nuisance and detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City of Bethany, the Building Commissioner will order the structure to be demolished or removed.

Jonne Slemons,

Building Commissioner

Date: May 08 2017

NOTICE OF HEARING

Please take notice that pursuant to Bethany City Code Section 510.080, the Building Commissioner of the City of Bethany, Missouri will hold a public hearing on May 24, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. CST at Bethany City Hall, 206 North 16th Street, Bethany, MO 64424, to determine whether the structure located 1302 Vandivert more particularly described as:

All of a tract of land bound by a line described as Beginning at a point on the Northeast corner of Lot One (1) of Fairview addition to the City of Bethany, Missouri, said point being Thirty-Five and two-thirds (35 2/3) rods North and twenty (20) rods West of the Southeast corner of the Southeast Fourth of the Northwest Quarter of Section Fifteen (15), Township Sixty-three (63), Range Twenty –eight (28) running thence East 74 feet, thence south 112 feet, thence West 74 feet, thence North 112 feet to the point of beginning.

Is a public nuisance and detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City of Bethany, Missouri.

All owners, heirs, interested parties, and affected parties may be represented by counsel and shall have an opportunity to be heard. After the hearing, if the evidence supports a finding that the structure is a nuisance and detrimental to the health, safety or welfare of the residents of the City of Bethany, the Building Commissioner will order the structure to be demolished or removed.

Jonne Slemons,

Building Commissioner

Date: May 08 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To all persons interested in the estate of Gary Fenimore, decedent: The undersigned Scott A. Fenimore is acting as Trustee under a trust, the terms of which provide that the debts of the decedent may be paid by the Trustee upon receipt of proper proof thereof. The address of the Trustee is Scott A. Fenimore, 9433 NE 69 Highway, Cameron, MO 64429. The Trustee’s attorney is Jessica J. Jones, 108 West Wood, P.O. Box 187, Albany, Missouri 64402.

All creditors of the decedent are noticed to present their claims to the Trustee’s attorney as shown above within six (6) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

Scott A. Fenimore

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Delbert L Wagner and Linda A Wagner, dated June 20, 2014, and recorded on July 2, 2014, Document No. 20141209, in Book No. 693, at Page 26 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Harrison County, Missouri, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on June 9, 2017, at 2:00 PM, at the Front Door of the Harrison County Courthouse, Bethany, Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:

Land Situated in the City of Bethany in the County of Harrison in the State of MO THE SOUTH HALF OF LOT TWO (2) (ALSO KNOWN AS LOT TWO B), OF BLOCK THREE (3) OF DAILY COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES SUB-DIVISION IN SECTION TWO (2), TOWNSHIP SIXTY-THREE (63), RANGE TWENTY-EIGHT (28), IN THE CITY OF BETHANY, HARRISON COUNTY, MISSOURI; AND ALL OF LOT THREE-A (3-A), BLOCK THREE (3), DAILY COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES SUB-DIVISION, IN SECTION TWO (2), TOWNSHIP SIXTY-THREE (63), RANGE TWENTY-EIGHT (28), NOW A PART OF THE CITY OF BETHANY, HARRISON COUNTY, MISSOURI., commonly known as 1530 Coleman Road, Bethany, MO, 64424

subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

SouthLaw, P.C., Successor Trustee

First Publication: May 17, 2017. For more information, visit www.southlaw.com

NOTICE

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose Casefile No. 201155-826836.

