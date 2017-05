Biker Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m. Guest speaker, Sonny Key with Tribe of Judah motorcycle Ministries. Following service, at Eckard’s Community Center, 1301 N. 25th St. Bethany, Mo., will be a Veterans recognition and biker & bike blessings, opening ceremony at noon. Free will donation lunch provided by Thomas Farm Quality Meats and Tiffany Cox, Lips to Hips. 100% of the donationa will go to Cameron Veterans Home for quality of life and recreation for the residents. For more information call