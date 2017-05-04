Junior-Senior prom court

Photo by Strade Photography–
Prom court: Joslyn Max Jennings and Coy Stephens wear their crowns as queen and king of the South Harrison Prom court on Saturday night. Other members of the court are, from the left, Dillon Glenn, Tayla Doolittle, Georgie Johnson and T. J. Williams. The junior and senior class members were introduced to the public during a promenade followed by the coronation. The prom dance was held later in the evening in the middle school gym. Other photos from the prom are on page 6.