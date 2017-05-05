John G. Vanzant, 86, of Kansas City, MO passed away at home April 27, 2017. Memorial services are May 20 at St. James UMC, 5540 Wayne Ave, Kansas City. Visitation at 10:00am, followed by memorial service at 11:00 am. John was the youngest son of Paul & Lily Vanzant, born Dec. 15 in Eagleville, Mo. He was married to Mary McManus in 1958, who survives. John retired after 32 years of work in the railroad industry. He was a leather artist and volunteer throughout his life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Additional information https://www.neptunesociety.com/location/kansas-city-cremation