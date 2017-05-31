Jefferson Highway added to colorful history of the old days in Bethany

By Phil Conger

This weekend’s celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Jefferson Highway reminds me of the stories that I used to hear about the days when Bethany was a wide-open town with open gambling and rowdy nightclubs on just about every corner.

TO READ FULL STORY YOU MUST BE AN ONLINE SUBSCRIBER …http://www.bethanyclipper.com/subscriptions