Irvin Long, 1929-2017

GLADSTONE, MO: Irvin W. Long, Gladstone, MO, passed away Friday, May 19, 2017, at the Lamar Court Assisted Living Community.

Irvin, or Bud as he was called growing up, was born January 15, 1929, in Soldier, KS, the youngest son of Walter and Chloe Long. He married the love of his life, Betty Jo Long, in Bethany, MO, on June 24, 1951.

A proud veteran of the Korean War, Irvin served in the United States Air Force from 1950-1953. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education from Northwest Missouri State College (now University) and a Master’s Degree in Education from Colorado State College in Greeley, CO (now the University of Northern Colorado).

Irvin accomplished many things in his lifetime. After three years stationed at Forbes Air Force Base, Irvin began his 28 year teaching career in Butler, MO before earning his Master’s Degree. Afterward, he moved his family to Kansas City, and after a brief term at East Gate Junior High, became the industrial arts teacher in woodworking at Maple Park Junior High, where he would retire.

Irvin was a restaurant entrepreneur, owning and operating Malt Village in Kansas City North, followed by Long’s Restaurant in Liberty, MO, on the square, Long’s Deli on the square, and Long’s 291 also in Liberty. He was a real estate agent and owned and managed several rental properties. He also dabbled in shoe sales, furniture sales, auto parts delivery, and various other part-time jobs. During his more than 40 years of membership with the Liberty Kiwanis Club, he served as President, Secretary, Treasurer, and had almost perfect attendance during that time. In 2015, he was selected by the Honor Flight Network and flown to Washington, DC, as a tribute to his veteran service.

Always keeping God, Country and Family first, Irvin believed in hard work and dedication. But his real gift was building relationships. His wit, corny jokes, warm smile, and willingness to do anything for a friend made him beloved by those who knew him. He adored his family, particularity his grandchildren, and he loved to share time with friends and relatives. He was a true gem and will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Allen and Avery; and his wife of 57 years, Betty Jo.

Survivors include his three children, Rebecca Long, Gladstone, MO, Danna Jardon (Gary) Overland Park, KS, and Eric Long (Sarah) Leawood, KS, and three grandchildren, Bryce Jardon, Travor Jardon, and Ava Long.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, at Englewood Baptist Church, Gladstone, MO. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. A second visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, May 25, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO, followed by graveside service and military rites at 11:30 a.m. at Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. Memorials may be made to Englewood Baptist Church and/or the Liberty Kiwanis Club in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.