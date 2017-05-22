Harrison County Community Hospital employees giving back to the community

Submitted photos

Giving back to the community: Harrison County Community Hospital employees celebrated National Hospital Week by performing a number of tasks in the community. Hospital and food pantry volunteers pose after unloading more than 1,800 pounds of food donated during hospital week. Pictured, from the left, are: Front row, Walker Thomas, Cathie Chalfat and Jan Johns. Back row, Lois Vandiver, Tina Gillespie, Tawni Gibson, Diane Gibson, Charlene Bennett, Tim Hill and Jim Parker.

Bottom left photo, hospital staff members Brenda Hamilton and Lee Ann Miles pick up trash along 25th Street on May 9. Bottom right, staff members Jolie Fitzpatrick, Kerri Pigg, Andrea Milligan and Courtney Marsh pause while picking up trash along Main Street and around the courthouse.