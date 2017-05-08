Gene Calvin Price, 1920 – 2017

Savannah, MO: Gene Calvin Price, 96, Savannah, MO passed away Saturday, May 6, 2017.

He was born June 15, 1920 in New Point, Missouri the son of Millard Dale and Frances Pearl (Praiswater) Price.

On August 18, 1949, he married Clydene Thorne in Savannah, MO. She preceded him in death in 2005.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marie Hart; son-in-law, Kenneth Meek and granddaughter, Jody West.

Gene served in the Army Air Force during WWII. He was a district manager for Guys Foods in St. Joseph, MO. He was a member of the First Christian Church, Savannah, MO.

Survivors include his daughter, Joan Meek, Ridgeway, MO; sons, Alan (Linda) Price and Steven Price both of St. Joseph, MO; 11 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the First Christian Church, Savannah, MO with Pastor Steven Thaler officiating. Gene will be cremated following the service with private family inurnment at a later date in Memorial Park, St. Joseph, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Crossroads Hospice and/or First Christian Church, Savannah, MO in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.