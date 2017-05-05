A Celebration of Life for Gary Hagan will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, May 20, 2017 at East Side Lake Park in Austin, Minnesota. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Gary died peacefully surrounded by loving family Sunday, April 16, 2017 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Albert Lea.

Gary Lee Hagan was born October 28, 1942 in Missouri, the son of Raymond and Martha (Warner) Hagan. He grew up in Missouri and attended school in Cainsville, MO and Waseca, MN. Gary served for 2 years in the U.S. Airforce. On July 21, 1962, Gary was united in marriage to Judith Fay Hamilton in Eagleville, Missouri. Gary spent many years as an over the road trucker. He was a member of AARP and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association. Gary enjoyed fishing, watching westerns – John Wayne was his favorite – Vikings Football, camping, and boating. He loved being around and picking on his family and friends.

Gary is survived by his wife, Judith; children, Vicky (Tom) Hamersma, Janell (Mike) Arnt, and Ruth Ann Hunecke (fiancé W. E. Chambers “Wink”); siblings: Paul (Rosalie) Hagan, Karen (Walt) Zimara, Kenny (Wendy) Hagan, Susan Hagan, Diane (Doug) Eisenmann; 7 unofficial adopted daughters who called him Dad, Deann, Jodi, Rose, Colleen, Sherry, Jill, Becky; 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and an abundance of friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his son Gary L. Hagan, Jr., his parents, older brother in infancy, younger brother Charles Thomas Hagan, and brother-in-law Donald Barrows.