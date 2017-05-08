Gary D. Fenimore

BETHANY, MO: Gary Delmar Fenimore, 69, Bethany, MO passed away Friday, May 5, at his home in Bethany.

Gary was born August 13, 1947 in Bethany, MO, the son of Delmar “Pete” and Ruth (Kerns) Fenimore.

On August 13, 1966 he was united in marriage to Carolyn Weese. She preceded him in death on May 2, 2001. He later married Dioselina “Ena” Clark.

Gary was a lifelong farmer, and had been a school bus driver for the South Harrison School District in Bethany.

Gary was also preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Edward.

Survivors include his wife, Ena; 3 sons, Brian (Lorna) Fenimore, Leawood, KS, Scott Fenimore, Cameron, MO; and Jeremy (Archie) Fenimore, Bethany, MO; Grandchildren, Rachel, Will, Mickayla, and Cooper; brother, Jack (Sharon) Fenimore, Bethany, MO.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 Wednesday, May 10, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Gary has been cremated. Inurnment will be at a later date in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Bethany, MO. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Cemetery and/or South Harrison FFA Chapter and/or Bethany Baseball Association in care of Roberson Funeral Home P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.