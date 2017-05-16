Frances P. Lewis, 1925-2017

BETHANY, MO: Frances P. Lewis, 91, of Bethany, MO passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017 at a Stanberry, MO nursing home.

She was born July 29, 1925 in Harrison County, MO the daughter of Clarence Obedia and Leona May (Frizzell) Adcock. They preceded her in death.

In 1955 she married Russell “Shorty” Lewis in Warrensburg, MO. He also preceded her in death.

Frances and Shorty owned and operated S&F Dry Cleaners in Bethany, MO.

Survivors include her 2 nephews, Carl (Brenda) Adcock, Bethany, MO, Gary (Sue) Adcock, Kansas City, MO; and 2 great nephews, Nicholas Adcock, Columbia, MO and Derek Adcock, Bethany, MO.

Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20 in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. There is no scheduled family visitation. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com