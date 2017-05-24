Republican-Clipper photo, Angela Ragan–

Fire destroys mobile home: A fireman attempts to cool down an inferno that destroyed a mobile home on Klondike Road, south of Mt. Moriah, on Thursday. The owner, Billy Kinnison, returned to the home on Thursday morning to find the fire. Fire crews were sent to the scene from Bethany, Cainsville and Gilman City. Kinnison was only able to retrieve a few items before he was driven out by the flames.

The mobile home was fully engulfed by the time the firemen arrived. Bethany Fire Chief Jacob Denum said the cause of the fire was attributed to an electrical problem. The mobile home was located on the Kinnison family farm near Mt. Moriah.