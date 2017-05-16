Emma “Fern” Klindt, 1922-2017

SPRINGFIELD, MO: Emma “Fern” Klindt, 94, of Springfield, MO (formerly of Creston, IA and Bethany, MO) went to be with the Lord on Friday evening, May 5, 2017 surrounded by loving family.

Fern was born July 10, 1922 in Harrison County, MO to Warren and Blanche Davis.

Fern was raised in Harrison County, MO and graduated from Bethany High School in 1939. After the end of World War II, November 25, 1946, Fern married “Jiggs” Klindt and they resided in Bethany, MO and later Creston, IA for many years. After her husband’s death, Fern moved to Springfield, MO to be near family. Fern was a member of the Eastern Star for 50 plus years, a member of Arispie Methodist Church for many years and after moving to Springfield, became a member of Campbell Methodist Church. In her final years, Fern was cared for by her loving niece, Jeanette Jarrett, and great niece, Debra James.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melverne “Jiggs” Klindt; brother, Max (Eva) Davis; brother-in-law, Gerald “Jack” (Ruth) Klindt; sister-in-law, Bonita Klindt (Elgin) Smith; and nephew, Donald “Rex” Davis.

She is survived by nieces, Jeanette Davis (Harold) Jarrett and Coleen Davis both of Springfield, MO; nephews, Gary (Marcel) Davis, Bethany, MO, Terry (Cherrie) Smith, Kansas City, KS, and Jerry (Mary) Smith, Lee’s Summit, MO; and a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews, as well as a host of friends. She was loved by all!

Graveside Services and burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Miriam Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com