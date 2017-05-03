Doris Ann Miller

Doris Ann Groom Miller, age 79, passed away May 3, 2017 at Orilla’s Way Assisted Living Facility in Grant City, Missouri.

Doris Ann was born October 4, 1937 near Denver, Missouri, the daughter of the late Louis and Ruby (Wilson) Deason.

Doris Ann was a 1955 Graduate of Grant City High School. She was retired having worked as a secretary for various businesses. Her favorite occupation was that of a nanny providing childcare for children.

Doris Ann was married to Jack Lloyd Groom on December 1, 1957. He preceded her in death in 1977. In October of 1986 she was united in marriage to her second husband, Lloyd Miller. Lloyd also preceded her in death in 1990. Others preceding her passing were two infant brothers, her sister and brother-in-law Jean and Larry Shelman, daughter Cara Gale Groom and a granddaughter Misty Dawn Groom.

Doris Ann leaves as survivors: two sons, Dirk (Nita) Groom, Pat (Laurie) Groom and one daughter Brenda Groom; grandsons, Luke (Sharon) Groom, Shane (Tiffany) Campell, Brant (Jenifer) Campbell and Jack Groom, granddaughters, Jena (Brandon) Eads, Liane (Zack) McClellan, Hannah (Jason) Cain, and Laramie Groom, great grandchildren, Joe, Katie, Klaira Groom, Hailey and Bo Eads, Kaelyn Campbell, Emma and Grayson Cain, Dilyn Groom, Addison Campbell, Kyristen Farrior and Baby McClellan.

Funeral services will be held 2 PM, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Andrews-Hann Funeral Home in Grant City, where visitation will be from 5-7 PM, Friday evening. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany, Missouri. andrewshannfuneralhome.com is in charge of arrangements.