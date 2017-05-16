David Lenn Legaard, 69, of Smithville, MO passed away, May 6, 2017 at his home.

He was born on December 6, 1947 to Ole N. Legaard and Coy C. (Duncan) Legaard in Bethany, MO. David grew up on a farm west of Mt. Moriah, MO and attended Mt. Moriah High School. His parents instilled the importance of furthering his education. He attended Northwest Missouri University and received his B.S. with a double degree in Biology and Agriculture, then his Master’s in Education. Later he attended the University of Columbia and received his Specialist and Doctorate in Education.

His love of learning and children led him into the field of Education and his first teaching position was the Junior High School Science in Gower, MO, then went to Forest City where he taught History and served as Junior High Principal. Next, he became high school principal at South Holt in Oregon, MO for two years and then moved to King City, MO to become Superintendent for four years.

The following twenty-two years were spent at Smithville as Superintendent of Schools. David retired for two weeks in 2002 and received a phone call from Edison Learning with a job offer working with Missouri Schools developing a summer school program. He worked for Edison Learning for twelve years until July 2014 when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. He won the battle with the first brain tumor, but in July 2016 a second brain tumor was discovered. David passed away in his sleep at home near Smithville.

David belonged to many various service organizations, clubs within the communities he lived. He also served in the National Guard.

He was a strong Christian man devoted to his wife and family. He was a humble, kind, gentle, man with an outstanding sense of humor. He was an avid reader, loved collecting antiques, antique vehicles, enjoyed landscaping and rides in the convertible with his wife.

He was preceded by his parents, and two brothers, Garry and Steve Legaard.

David is survived by his wife, Janice; daughters, Kelly Harris and husband French, Tracy Allen and husband Ron, and Tarri Lohman and husband Chris; eleven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jerry VanHoutan and wife Susan, two sisters-in-law, Rochelle Legaard and Susan Legaard; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Private family services will be determined at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Mt. Moriah, MO or Smithville R-2 School District Foundation (Legaard Scholarship) 655 S. Commercial Smithville, MO 64089.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.