Republican-Clipper photo–

Countdown to summer: South Harrison Elementary children enjoy a fling on the merry-go-round at Bethany Memorial Park. The popular ride has been operating at the park since at least the 1920s. The merry-go-round had been out of service because of mechanical problems before park officials repaired it for many more years of service. The children came to the park for a party last week before the dismissal of classes for the summer on Friday.