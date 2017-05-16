Competitions keep Bethany Dance Studio busy

Submitted photo
Busy dancers: The Dance Studio in Bethany attended Talent on Parade in Overland Park, Kan. It was a 4-day long event with 2 stages and over 1300 acts. Dancers competing were, back row, Cadie Ellis, Carci Coffey, Cheyenne Dinsmore, Makenzie Dunkin, Emily Owen, and Aubrey Atlas.
Middle row, Landi Leeper, Alivia Eivins, Laney Brown, Kira Edwards, Rory Fitzgerald, Nora McCall, and Taneya Doll.
Front row, Kadence Lambert, Attlie Eivins, Rilyn Braddock, Alexandria Easton, and Vivian Merrill.
The Bethany Dance Studio has been busy the past few month attending dance competitions. They have attended several competitions and two team competitions
