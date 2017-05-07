Chiropractor to open local practice

Dr. Jesse Miller, a native of Princeton, will open a chiropractic office in Bethany next week in the Masonic building.

Dr. Miller had been working at a practice in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, and said he was looking forward to getting back to the area.

“I always wanted to come back to Northwest Missouri,” he told the Republican-Clipper.

Miller is the son of Tammie Miller who is the high school principal at Princeton. His father, Glenn Miller, is a well known carpet installer in the area.

A 2006 graduate of Princeton High School, Miller received an associate’s degree at North Central Missouri College and went on to Missouri State University in Springfield. He received his chiropractic degree in 2014 from Palmer College in Davenport, Iowa.

He said he has had an interest in the health field since he was in high school.

“I have always been drawn to chiropractic or physical therapy,” he said. He said he is glad that an opportunity opened up for him near his hometown.

Miller’s office is located at 3106 Miller Street near the state license office.