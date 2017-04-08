Tyler Lee Marks, 22, of Bethany, Missouri, died on March 29, 2017, in Bethany. He was the son of Brian Eugene Marks of Leon, Iowa and Teresa Ann Priest of Bethany.

Tyler, known as T-Rex, grew up and attended school in Bethany, graduating from South Harrison Schools in 2013. He was active in football, basketball, track and band. He was Homecoming King in 2012.

He took two years of Vo-tech classes at the North Central Missouri College in Bethany for auto mechanics and auto body, graduating in 2015. He had worked at R&C Livestock Equipment in Bethany. He made a demo derby car for both Bethany and Lamoni, Iowa fairs in 2015, and 2016.

Preceding him in death were his grandfathers, Carl Lee Priest and Gerald Marks. Survivors include his mom, Teresa Priest and Ron Gibson of Ridgeway, Missouri; dad, Brian and Teresa Marks of Leon, Iowa; brothers, Tryce Marks, Trace Gibson, Tryson Gibson, Lucas Webster, Bryant Marks, and Shelby Van Horne; sisters, Kimberli and Haley Van Horne; grandmothers, Ruth Ann Priest of Bethany and JoAnn Marks of Humeston, Iowa. Funeral services were Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at the Slade – O’Donnell Funeral Home in Leon, Iowa with Rev. Tom Hogan officiating. Burial was in the Rose Hill Cemetery at Ridgeway. Memorials may be given to the funeral home.