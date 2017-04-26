Two drivers hurt in freak accident at the Wye

-
-
Republican-Clipper photo
Looking at the damage: Bethany Policeman Ken Blake and other witnesses look over the damage that occurred when a Toyota Highlander driven by a Minnesota man careened through the Wye intersection and crashed through a trellis fence last week. The SUV hit a pickup truck driven by Alyssa Taylor before going off the roadway. Both drivers were seriously injured.
-
-
Republican-Clipper photo
Force of collision: A pickup truck driven by Alyssa Taylor was heavily damaged when it was struck by a SUV driven by a Minnesota man at the Wye intersection. Taylor and the other driver were taken to the hospital and then transferred.
A Minnesota driver who apparently suffered a seizure before going off 25th Street near the Wye in Bethany, collided with a pickup truck causing injuries to both drivers on Thursday afternoon.
TO READ FULL STORY YOU MUST BE AN ONLINE SUBSCRIBER …http://www.bethanyclipper.com/subscriptions