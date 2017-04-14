South Harrison approves salary, insurance package for school staff

Republican-Clipper photo
Taking office: South Harrison school board Secretary Chad Smith administers the oath of office to Nick Fitzgerald, Mike Spurling and Caleb Guernsey who were elected to terms on the school board in the April 4 election. Fitzgerald was later elected as president of the school board.
The South Harrison Board of Education approved a $250 increase in base salaries for teachers during its meeting Monday night in the high school library.
