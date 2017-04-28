Peggy Josephine Browning, 1937-2017

Peggy Josephine Browning, 79, Pattonsburg, Missouri passed away at her home Thursday, April 27, 2017.

She was born October 1, 1937 in Osborn, Missouri to Eddie B and Mildred Innis (Dewey) Smith. The family later moved to St. Joseph where she lived most of her life, she also resided in Maysville for a time and in Pattonsburg for the past twenty years.

Peggy was united in marriage to Eugene L. Browning, Sr. February 11, 1955 and celebrated 62 years of marriage in February of this year. To this union three children were born, Eugene Jr, Michael and Pamela. She served as a CNA at Methodist Hospital and Heartland East Hospitals for many years and worked as a stock clerk at the North Belt K- Mart before retiring.

Peggy loved life and always had a positive outlook, no matter what the situation. She was an avid sports fan and loved watching football on television, playing bingo and Nintendo, as well as collecting elephant figurines. Peggy always remembered each of her children and grandchildren at every holiday and birthdays, by sending them cards, with a “little something” in them, no matter what their age. She had a wonderful smile that could light up the whole world.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Eugene, Jr.; brothers, Claude, Franklin, Ronald Edward and Arlin; sisters, Zetta, Norma, Sharon, and Linda;

Survivors include her husband, Eugene; son, Michael, both of the home; daughter, Pamela Mooney (Richard); grandchildren, Christopher, Damien (Maggie), Ryen (Miranda), Aaron (Megan), Jessica (Ricky), and Liam (Nikki); seven great-grandchildren; one step great-grandchild; sister, Roberta Yandell; several nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, “Miss Daisy”

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mosaic Life Care Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.