Neighbors object to Walnut Grove’s waste handling plan

Republican-Clipper photo–
Explaining waste handling plan: Jeff Browning, pictured on right, an engineer for Walnut Grove Pork, describing the company’s plan for supplying manure from the company’s hog barns to area farmers, during a hearing last week at the Harrison County Courthouse. The hearing was conducted by commissioners Jim Holcomb, Jack Hodge and Rick Smith. Attorney Johnathan Meyer, on the left, represented the county.
Republican-Clipper photo–
Walnut Grove discussion: Johnathan Meyer, attorney for the county, goes over ground rules in a discussion with John Sensenstein, a critic of the Walnut Grove Pork operation, during last week’s public hearing at the courthouse.
Walnut Grove Pork’s plan to supply manure to Harrison County farmers got a mixed reaction at a public hearing on a proposed change in the CAPO permit held last week by the Harrison County Commission at the courthouse.
