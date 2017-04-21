Marjorie Brannen died February 21, 2017, at Lemay Avenue Health and Rehabilitation Facility in Fort Collins, CO.

Born in Iowa City, Iowa, in 1928 and raised in Missouri Valley, Iowa, she was an accountant at Colorado State University until she retired and moved to Pattonsburg, MO, and then later to Bethany, MO. In 2010, she returned to Fort Collins, CO, to be near family.

She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Bethany.

Pastor Walter Peckman will officiate a graveside memorial at Pattonsburg Memorial Gardens on May 13 at 11:00am.