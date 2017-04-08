Legals in the 4/5/17 Republican-Clipper edition

IN THE THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT, HARRISON COUNTY,

MISSOURI

DIVISION I

Case Number: 17AH-JU00013

In the interest of: C.L.P. DOB 05/04/2016

A female child under seventeen years of age and Missouri Department of Social Services, Children’s Division, Petitioners

vs.

John Doe

Respondent.

Nature of Suit:

TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

Notice Upon Order for

Service by Publication

The State of Missouri to: JOHN DOE, address unknown

You are notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court of Harrison County, Missouri, the object and general nature of which is Termination of Parental Rights.

The names of all parties in this action are stated in the caption above and the name(s) and address(es) of the attorney(s) for the plaintiff/petitioner(s) are Ryan F. Kaiser, Kaiser Law Office, LLC, 606 W 39th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111

You are further notified that, unless you file an answer or other pleading or otherwise appear and defend against this action within 45 days after March 15, 2017, judgment by default will be entered against you.

Date: 3/9/2017

Sherece Eivins

Clerk

(7-4tc)

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

HARRISON COUNTY, MISSOURI

City of New Hampton

Plaintiff,

Vs

Members of the New Hampton Community Sale Barn

A.E. Clark, Burt Darnell, George Beeler, J.C. Henry, E.F. Moore, P.C. Funk and the successors in office or directors of the New Hampton Community Sale Barn.

And any unknown claimants of:

Lots 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 in Block 9, to the First Addition to the City of New Hampton, Missouri

Defendants.

Case No.: 17AH-CC00005

NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

The State of Missouri to Defendants, the unknown heirs, devisees, alienees, donees, personal representatives, successors and assigns of The New Hampton Community Sale Barn, and all other persons, firms or corporations claiming by, through or under them.

You are hereby notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court of Harrison County, Missouri, the object and general nature of which affects the following described property:

Lots 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 in Block 9, to the First Addition to the City of New Hampton, Missouri.

The names of all parties to said action are stated above in the caption hereof and the names and addresses of the attorney for Plaintiff, The City ofNew Hampton is R. Cristine Stallings, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 231, Bethany, Missouri 64424.

You are further notified that , unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid Petition within 45 days after the 22nd day of March , 2017, judgment by default will be rendered against you.

Witness by hand and the seal of the Circuit Court this 14th day of March, 2017.

By: Terri Fish

Deputy Clerk

Harrison County Circuit Court

(8-4tc)

Lincoln Township will meet the second Saturday of every month at 7:00 a.m. in the maintenance barn in Hatfield.

(10-1tc)

Bethany Township will meet at 5:00 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at the Bethany Township barn.

(10-1tc)

Dallas Township will meet the second Wednesday of every month at 7PM CST or 8PM CDT at the Bob MCoy residence, 23498 W St Hwy EE, Martinsville.

(10-1tc)

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

HARRISON COUNTY

Division 1

Ronda Green, as Trustee of the Robert Stevens and Rosie A. Stevens Family Trust

Dated October 6, 2002

Vs

Case No.: 17AH-CC00008

Heirs Robert M. Stevens and/or Rosie Stevens

And any unknown claimants to property legal described as:

NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

The State of Missouri to Defendants, the unknown heirs, devisees, alienees, donees, personal representatives, successors and assigns of Robert M. Stevens and Rosie Stevens, husband and wife, now deceased, and all other persons, firms or corporations claiming by, through or under them.

You are hereby notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court of Harrison County, Missouri, the object and general nature of which affects the following described property:

The Northwest Quarter of Section Thirty-two (32), Township Sixty-three (63) North, of Range Twenty-nine (29) West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, EXCEPT one (1) acre in the Northeast corner thereof used for school purposes, located in Harrison County, Missouri; ALSO EXCEPT: the Range 29, Harrison County, Missouri, said tract being described as follows: Commencing at the West Quarter corner of said Section 32; thence along Section Line, North 01 degrees 16 minutes 33 seconds West 167.01 feet to the intersection of the Southern right-of-way of Missouri State Highway Commission Route ZZ; thence along right-of -way Northeasterly 160.86 feet by arc distance along a 345.28 foot radius curve to the right to Station 179+72.5; thence continuing along right-of- way, North 01 degrees 27 minutes 00 seconds West 872.64 feet to Station 171+00/30 feet left; thence

North 04 degrees 15 minutes 46 seconds East 100.50 feet to Station 170+00//40 feet left; thence North 01 degrees 27 minutes 00 seconds West 100.00 feet to Station 169+00/40 feet left; thence North 07 degrees 09 minutes 42 seconds West 100.50 feet to Station 168+00/30 feet left; thence North 01 degrees 27 minutes 00 seconds West 857.28 feet to P.T. Station 159+40.2/30 feet left; thence Northeasterly 431.64 feet by arc distance along a 272.94 feet curve to the right to P.C. Station 154+62.1130 feet left; thence North 89 degrees 24 minutes 06 seconds East 716.08 feet to P.T. Station 147+45.9/30 feet left; thence Northeasterly 143.11 by arc distance along a 332.94 feet radius curve to the left to where said right-of-way intersects the North line of said Section 32; thence along Section Line, North 89 degrees 23 minutes 16 seconds East 1.96 feet; thence South 00 degrees 46 minutes 23 seconds East 1326.09 feet along an existing fence; thence continuing along said fence the following courses and distances, South 11 degrees 51 minutes 46 seconds West 731.73 feet; thence South 19 degrees 57 minutes 58 seconds West 385.72 feet; thence South 56 degrees 06 minutes 32 seconds West 385.60 feet to the apparent Northern right-of-way of an existing public road; thence South 00 degrees 40 minutes 36 seconds East 44.86 feet to the East/West Quarter Section Line of said Section 32; thence along said Quarter Section Line, South 89 degrees 19 minutes 06 seconds West 519.87 feet to the point of beginning. Subject to all public and private road and easements.

The names of all parties to said action are stated above in the caption hereof and the names and addresses of the attorney for Plaintiff, Ronda Green, as Trustee of the Robert Stevens and Rosie A. Stevens Family Trust Dated October 6, 2002 is R. Cristine Stallings, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 231, Bethany, Missouri 64424.

You are further notified that , unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid Petition within 45 days after the 5th day of April,2017, judgment by default will be rendered against you.

Witness by hand and the seal of the Circuit Court this 30th day of March, 2017.

By: Terri Fish

Deputy Clerk

Harrison County Circuit Court

(10-4tc)