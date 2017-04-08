Legals in the 4/5/17 Republican-Clipper edition

IN THE THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT, HARRISON COUNTY,
MISSOURI

DIVISION I
Case Number: 17AH-JU00013

In the interest of: C.L.P. DOB 05/04/2016
A female child under seventeen years of age and Missouri Department of Social Services, Children’s Division, Petitioners

vs.

John Doe
Respondent.

Nature of Suit:
TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

Notice Upon Order for
Service by Publication

The State of Missouri to: JOHN DOE, address unknown

You are notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court of Harrison County, Missouri, the object and general nature of which is Termination of Parental Rights.

The names of all parties in this action are stated in the caption above and the name(s) and address(es) of the attorney(s) for the plaintiff/petitioner(s) are Ryan F. Kaiser, Kaiser Law Office, LLC, 606 W 39th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111

You are further notified that, unless you file an answer or other pleading or otherwise appear and defend against this action within 45 days after March 15, 2017, judgment by default will be entered against you.

Date: 3/9/2017
Sherece Eivins
Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF
HARRISON COUNTY, MISSOURI

City of New Hampton
Plaintiff,
Vs
Members of the New  Hampton Community Sale  Barn
A.E. Clark, Burt  Darnell, George  Beeler, J.C. Henry, E.F. Moore, P.C. Funk and the successors in office  or directors of the New Hampton  Community Sale  Barn.

And any unknown claimants of:
Lots 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and  13 in Block  9, to the First Addition to the City of New  Hampton, Missouri
Defendants.
Case No.: 17AH-CC00005

NOTICE  UPON ORDER FOR
SERVICE  BY PUBLICATION

The State of Missouri to Defendants, the unknown heirs, devisees, alienees, donees, personal representatives, successors and assigns of The New Hampton Community Sale Barn, and all other persons, firms or corporations claiming  by, through or under them.
You are hereby notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court of Harrison County, Missouri, the object and general nature of which affects the following described property:

Lots 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 in Block 9, to the First Addition  to the City of New Hampton, Missouri.

The names of all parties to said action are stated above in the caption hereof and the names and addresses of the attorney for Plaintiff, The City ofNew Hampton is R. Cristine Stallings, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 231, Bethany, Missouri 64424.
You are further  notified  that , unless  you file an answer  or other  pleading or shall otherwise appear  and defend  against the aforesaid Petition  within  45 days after  the 22nd   day of March    , 2017, judgment by default will be rendered  against you.
Witness by hand and the seal of the Circuit Court this 14th day of March, 2017.

By:   Terri Fish
Deputy Clerk
Harrison County Circuit Court
Lincoln Township will meet the second Saturday of every month at 7:00 a.m. in the maintenance barn in Hatfield.
Bethany Township will meet at 5:00 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at the Bethany Township barn.
Dallas Township will meet the second Wednesday of every month at 7PM CST or 8PM CDT at the Bob MCoy residence, 23498 W St Hwy EE, Martinsville.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF
HARRISON COUNTY
Division 1

Ronda Green, as Trustee  of the Robert  Stevens  and Rosie A. Stevens Family Trust
Dated October  6, 2002

Vs
Case No.: 17AH-CC00008

Heirs Robert M. Stevens  and/or  Rosie Stevens
And any unknown  claimants to property  legal described as:

NOTICE  UPON ORDER  FOR
SERVICE  BY PUBLICATION

The State of Missouri to Defendants, the unknown  heirs, devisees, alienees, donees, personal  representatives, successors and assigns of Robert  M. Stevens  and Rosie Stevens,  husband  and wife, now deceased, and all other persons,  firms or corporations claiming by, through  or under them.
You are hereby  notified  that an action has been commenced against  you in the Circuit Court of Harrison  County,  Missouri, the object and general  nature of which affects the following described property:

The Northwest Quarter of Section Thirty-two (32), Township  Sixty-three (63) North, of Range Twenty-nine (29) West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, EXCEPT one (1) acre in the Northeast  corner  thereof used for school purposes, located in Harrison County, Missouri;   ALSO EXCEPT: the Range 29, Harrison County, Missouri, said tract  being described  as follows: Commencing  at the West Quarter corner  of said Section 32; thence along Section Line, North 01 degrees 16 minutes 33 seconds West 167.01 feet to the intersection  of the Southern right-of-way of Missouri State Highway Commission Route ZZ; thence along right-of -way  Northeasterly 160.86 feet by arc distance along a 345.28 foot radius curve to the right to Station 179+72.5; thence continuing along right-of- way, North 01 degrees 27 minutes 00 seconds West 872.64 feet to Station 171+00/30 feet left; thence
North 04 degrees 15 minutes 46 seconds East 100.50 feet to Station 170+00//40 feet left; thence North 01 degrees 27 minutes 00 seconds West 100.00 feet to Station 169+00/40 feet left; thence North 07 degrees 09 minutes 42 seconds West 100.50 feet to Station  168+00/30 feet left; thence North 01 degrees 27 minutes 00 seconds West 857.28 feet to P.T. Station 159+40.2/30 feet left; thence Northeasterly 431.64 feet by arc distance along a 272.94 feet curve to the right to P.C. Station  154+62.1130 feet left; thence North 89 degrees 24 minutes 06 seconds East 716.08 feet to P.T. Station 147+45.9/30 feet left; thence Northeasterly 143.11 by arc distance along a 332.94 feet radius curve to the left to where said right-of-way  intersects  the North line of said Section 32; thence along Section Line, North 89 degrees 23 minutes 16 seconds East 1.96 feet; thence South 00 degrees 46 minutes 23 seconds East 1326.09 feet along an existing fence; thence continuing  along said fence the following courses and distances, South 11 degrees 51 minutes 46 seconds West 731.73 feet; thence South 19 degrees 57 minutes 58 seconds West 385.72 feet; thence South 56 degrees 06 minutes 32 seconds West 385.60 feet to the apparent Northern  right-of-way of an existing public road; thence South 00 degrees 40 minutes 36 seconds East 44.86 feet to the East/West  Quarter Section Line of said Section 32; thence along said Quarter Section Line, South 89 degrees 19 minutes 06 seconds West 519.87 feet to the point of beginning.  Subject  to all public and private  road and easements.

The names of all parties to said action are stated above in the caption hereof and the names and addresses of the attorney for Plaintiff, Ronda Green, as Trustee of the Robert Stevens and Rosie A. Stevens Family Trust Dated October 6, 2002 is R. Cristine Stallings, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 231, Bethany, Missouri 64424.
You are further notified that , unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid Petition within 45 days after the     5th     day of     April,2017, judgment by default will be rendered  against you.

Witness by hand and the seal of the Circuit Court this 30th day of March, 2017.

By: Terri Fish
Deputy Clerk
Harrison County Circuit Court
