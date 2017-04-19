Legals in the 04/19/17 Republican-Clipper edition

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

HARRISON COUNTY

Division 1

Ronda Green, as Trustee of the Robert Stevens and Rosie A. Stevens Family Trust

Dated October 6, 2002

Vs

Case No.: 17AH-CC00008

Heirs Robert M. Stevens and/or Rosie Stevens

And any unknown claimants to property legal described as:

NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

The State of Missouri to Defendants, the unknown heirs, devisees, alienees, donees, personal representatives, successors and assigns of Robert M. Stevens and Rosie Stevens, husband and wife, now deceased, and all other persons, firms or corporations claiming by, through or under them.

You are hereby notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court of Harrison County, Missouri, the object and general nature of which affects the following described property:

The Northwest Quarter of Section Thirty-two (32), Township Sixty-three (63) North, of Range Twenty-nine (29) West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, EXCEPT one (1) acre in the Northeast corner thereof used for school purposes, located in Harrison County, Missouri; ALSO EXCEPT: the Range 29, Harrison County, Missouri, said tract being described as follows: Commencing at the West Quarter corner of said Section 32; thence along Section Line, North 01 degrees 16 minutes 33 seconds West 167.01 feet to the intersection of the Southern right-of-way of Missouri State Highway Commission Route ZZ; thence along right-of -way Northeasterly 160.86 feet by arc distance along a 345.28 foot radius curve to the right to Station 179+72.5; thence continuing along right-of- way, North 01 degrees 27 minutes 00 seconds West 872.64 feet to Station 171+00/30 feet left; thence

North 04 degrees 15 minutes 46 seconds East 100.50 feet to Station 170+00//40 feet left; thence North 01 degrees 27 minutes 00 seconds West 100.00 feet to Station 169+00/40 feet left; thence North 07 degrees 09 minutes 42 seconds West 100.50 feet to Station 168+00/30 feet left; thence North 01 degrees 27 minutes 00 seconds West 857.28 feet to P.T. Station 159+40.2/30 feet left; thence Northeasterly 431.64 feet by arc distance along a 272.94 feet curve to the right to P.C. Station 154+62.1130 feet left; thence North 89 degrees 24 minutes 06 seconds East 716.08 feet to P.T. Station 147+45.9/30 feet left; thence Northeasterly 143.11 by arc distance along a 332.94 feet radius curve to the left to where said right-of-way intersects the North line of said Section 32; thence along Section Line, North 89 degrees 23 minutes 16 seconds East 1.96 feet; thence South 00 degrees 46 minutes 23 seconds East 1326.09 feet along an existing fence; thence continuing along said fence the following courses and distances, South 11 degrees 51 minutes 46 seconds West 731.73 feet; thence South 19 degrees 57 minutes 58 seconds West 385.72 feet; thence South 56 degrees 06 minutes 32 seconds West 385.60 feet to the apparent Northern right-of-way of an existing public road; thence South 00 degrees 40 minutes 36 seconds East 44.86 feet to the East/West Quarter Section Line of said Section 32; thence along said Quarter Section Line, South 89 degrees 19 minutes 06 seconds West 519.87 feet to the point of beginning. Subject to all public and private road and easements.

The names of all parties to said action are stated above in the caption hereof and the names and addresses of the attorney for Plaintiff, Ronda Green, as Trustee of the Robert Stevens and Rosie A. Stevens Family Trust Dated October 6, 2002 is R. Cristine Stallings, Attorney at Law, P.O. Box 231, Bethany, Missouri 64424.

You are further notified that , unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid Petition within 45 days after the 5th day of April,2017, judgment by default will be rendered against you.

Witness by hand and the seal of the Circuit Court this 30th day of March, 2017.

By: Terri Fish

Deputy Clerk

Harrison County Circuit Court

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

HARRISON COUNTY, MISSOURI DIVISION I

In Re: Marriage Of:

Kristie Kim Sibell and

Travis L. Kinder

KRISTIE KIM SIBELL,

8112 Quarterfield Farms Dr.

Severn, Maryland 21144

PETITIONER,

CASE NO. 03CV03990087-03

AND

TRAVIS L. KINDER,

11503 N. WALLACE AVE.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI 64157

RESPONDENT.

NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR

SERVICE

BY PUBLICATION

TO: Travis L Kinder-Respondent

You are notified that an action has been commenced in the Circuit Court of Harrison County, Missouri, the object and general nature of which is to have a hearing for a Motion to Modify Custody and Child Support.

The names of all the parties to said action are stated above and the name and address of the attorney for petitioner is Janet Wake Larison, 9 West 3rd Street, Grant City, Missouri.

You are further notified that, unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid petition within 45 days after 12th day of April, 2017, the date of first publication of this notice, judgment by default will be taken against you.

It is ordered that a copy hereof be published according to law in the Republican Clipper, a newspaper of general circulation published in Harrison County, Missouri.

Dated: March 31, 2017

By: Terri Fish

Deputy Clerk

Harrison County Circuit Court

Notice of Violation

Kenneth Rucker occupant or Lessee, and/or mortgagee, agent or other persons having an interest in the described building as shown by the land records of the Recorder of Deeds of Harrison County, Missouri.

You are hereby given notice by the undersigned that your lot at 2602 Independence and located on the following described real property lying and situated in the City of Bethany, County of Harrison, State of Missouri, to wit:

All of strip of land 20 feet in width East West; lying West and adjoining the East 60 feet of Lot 3 of the Re-survey of block 5 of Park addition to the City of Bethany, Harrison County, Missouri AND ALSO all of the East 60 feet of Lot 3 of the Re-survey of block 5 of Park Addition to the City of Bethany, Harrison County, Missouri

After inspection by the undersigned and upon complaint thereof received by the undersigned, has been found to be in violation of Section 510.020 of the Municipal Code of the City of Bethany, Missouri, relating to dangerous and unsafe buildings, structures and objects that are detrimental to the health, welfare, and safety of the residents of the City of Bethany, Missouri, and as such, in the opinion of the undersigned, constitutes a public nuisance as defined by said Municipal Code.

You are further notified that the conditions of said structure or premises which cause the same to be in violation of said Municipal Code, constituting a public nuisance, are those defects indicated below:

1. Those having light, air and sanitation facilities that are inadequate to protect the health, safety or general welfare of human beings who live or may live therein.

2. Those that because of their condition are unsafe, unsanitary or dangerous to the health, safety or general welfare of the people of this City.

3. Those that, exclusive of the foundation, show thirty-three percent (33%) or more damage or deterioration of the supporting member or members or fifty percent (50%) damage or deterioration of the non-supporting enclosing or outside walls or covering.

4. Those that have been damaged by fire, wind or other causes so as to become dangerous to life, safety or the general health and welfare of the occupants or the people of the City.

The owner must vacate, vacate and repair or vacate and demolish said building and clean up the lot or property on which the building is located in accordance with the terms of this Chapter. Any occupant or lessee must vacate said building or have it repaired in accordance with this notice and remain in possession. Any mortgagee, agent or other persons having an interest in said building as shown by the land records of the Recorder of Deeds of Harrison County may, at his/her own risk, repair, vacate or demolish the building and clean up the property or have such work done. Any such work must be commenced within Thirty (30) days.

You will take notice hereof and be governed accordingly.

Dated: April 5, 2017

Jacob Denum

Code Enforcement Officer

Notice of Violation

TO: Luis and Ruth Pares, Occupant or Lessee, and/or mortgagee, agent or other persons having an interest in the described building as shown by the land records of the Recorder of Deeds of Harrison County, Missouri.

You are hereby given notice by the undersigned that your lot at 2502 Oakland and located on the following described real property lying and situated in the City of Bethany, County of Harrison, State of Missouri, to wit:

All of lot seven (7) of block two (2) in park addition to the City of Bethany, Missouri except the following described tract of land, to-wit: bounded by a line described as beginning on the Southwest corner of said Lot Seven (7), running thence North on the West line of said lot of seven (7) a distance of 73.25 feet, thence East 28.15 feet to a point on the Southerly lot line, thence South 53.90 feet to a point on the Southerly lot line 34.25 feet Northeasterly of the Southwest corner of said lot seven (7), thence Southwesterly 34.25 feet to the point of beginning.

After inspection by the undersigned and upon complaint thereof received by the undersigned, has been found to be in violation of Section 510.020 of the Municipal Code of the City of Bethany, Missouri, relating to dangerous and unsafe buildings, structures and objects that are detrimental to the health, welfare, and safety of the residents of the City of Bethany, Missouri, and as such, in the opinion of the undersigned, constitutes a public nuisance as defined by said Municipal Code.

You are further notified that the conditions of said structure or premises which cause the same to be in violation of said Municipal Code, constituting a public nuisance, are those defects indicated below:

1. Those having light, air and sanitation facilities that are inadequate to protect the health, safety or general welfare of human beings who live or may live therein.

2. Those that because of their condition are unsafe, unsanitary or dangerous to the health, safety or general welfare of the people of this City.

3. Those that, exclusive of the foundation, show thirty-three percent (33%) or more damage or deterioration of the supporting member or members or fifty percent (50%) damage or deterioration of the non-supporting enclosing or outside walls or covering.

4. Those that have been damaged by fire, wind or other causes so as to become dangerous to life, safety or the general health and welfare of the occupants or the people of the City.

The owner must vacate, vacate and repair or vacate and demolish said building and clean up the lot or property on which the building is located in accordance with the terms of this Chapter. Any occupant or lessee must vacate said building or have it repaired in accordance with this notice and remain in possession. Any mortgagee, agent or other persons having an interest in said building as shown by the land records of the Recorder of Deeds of Harrison County may, at his/her own risk, repair, vacate or demolish the building and clean up the property or have such work done. Any such work must be commenced within Thirty (30) days.

You will take notice hereof and be governed accordingly.

Dated: April 5, 2017

Jacob Denum

Code Enforcement Officer

Notice of Violation

TO: Robert Young, Occupant or Lessee, and/or mortgagee, agent or other persons having an interest in the described building as shown by the land records of the Recorder of Deeds of Harrison County, Missouri.

You are hereby given notice by the undersigned that your lot at 1302 VanDivert and located on the following described real property lying and situated in the City of Bethany, County of Harrison, State of Missouri, to wit:

All of a tract of land bound by a line described as Beginning at a point on the Northeast corner of Lot One (1) of Fairview addition to the City of Bethany, Missouri, said point being Thirty-Five and two-thirds (35 2/3) rods North and twenty (20) rods West of the Southeast corner of the Southeast Fourth of the Northwest Quarter of Section Fifteen (15), Township Sixty-three (63), Range Twenty –eight (28) running thence East 74 feet, thence south 112 feet, thence West 74 feet, thence North 112 feet to the point of beginning.

After inspection by the undersigned and upon complaint thereof received by the undersigned, has been found to be in violation of Section 510.020 of the Municipal Code of the City of Bethany, Missouri, relating to dangerous and unsafe buildings, structures and objects that are detrimental to the health, welfare, and safety of the residents of the City of Bethany, Missouri, and as such, in the opinion of the undersigned, constitutes a public nuisance as defined by said Municipal Code.

You are further notified that the conditions of said structure or premises which cause the same to be in violation of said Municipal Code, constituting a public nuisance, are those defects indicated below:

1. Those that are so dilapidated, decayed, unsafe, unsanitary or that so utterly fail to provide the amenities essential to decent living that they are unfit for human habitation, or are likely to cause sickness or disease, so as to work injury to the health, safety or welfare of those occupying such building.

2. Those that have parts thereof that are so attached that they may fall and injure members of the public or property.

3. Those that because of their condition are unsafe, unsanitary or dangerous to the health, safety or general welfare of the people of this City.

The owner must vacate, vacate and repair or vacate and demolish said building and clean up the lot or property on which the building is located in accordance with the terms of this Chapter. Any occupant or lessee must vacate said building or have it repaired in accordance with this notice and remain in possession. Any mortgagee, agent or other persons having an interest in said building as shown by the land records of the Recorder of Deeds of Harrison County may, at his/her own risk, repair, vacate or demolish the building and clean up the property or have such work done. Any such work must be commenced within Thirty (30) days.

You will take notice hereof and be governed accordingly.

Dated: April 5, 2017 Jacob Denum

Code Enforcement Officer

Notice of Violation

TO: Melinda and Daniel Rader

You are hereby given notice by the undersigned that your building at 2100 Alder and located on the following described real property lying and situated in the City of Bethany, County of Harrison, State of Missouri, to wit:

The West Sixty-seven and one-half feet (67½) of lot Two (2), Allens second addition to the City of Bethany, Missouri

After inspection by the undersigned and upon complaint thereof received by the undersigned, has been found to be in violation of Section 510.020 of the Municipal Code of the City of Bethany, Missouri, relating to dangerous and unsafe buildings, structures and objects that are detrimental to the health, welfare, and safety of the residents of the City of Bethany, Missouri, and as such, in the opinion of the undersigned, constitutes a public nuisance as defined by said Municipal Code.

You are further notified that the conditions of said structure or premises which cause the same to be in violation of said Municipal Code, constituting a public nuisance, are those defects indicated below:

1. Those having light, air and sanitation facilities that are inadequate to protect the health, safety or general welfare of human beings who live or may live therein.

2. Those that because of their condition are unsafe, unsanitary or dangerous to the health, safety or general welfare of the people of this City.

3. Those that have been damaged by fire, wind or other causes so as to become dangerous to life, safety or the general health and welfare of the occupants or the people of the City.

4. Those that have parts thereof that are so attached that they may fall and injure members of the public or property.

The owner must vacate, vacate and repair or vacate and demolish said building and clean up the lot or property on which the building is located in accordance with the terms of this Chapter. Any occupant or lessee must vacate said building or have it repaired in accordance with this notice and remain in possession. Any mortgagee, agent or other persons having an interest in said building as shown by the land records of the Recorder of Deeds of Harrison County may, at his/her own risk, repair, vacate or demolish the building and clean up the property or have such work done. Any such work must be commenced within Thirty (30) days.

You will take notice hereof and be governed accordingly.

Dated: April 5, 2017

Jacob Denum

Code Enforcement Officer

