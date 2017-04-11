L.L. Cook 94 of Cameron formerly of Gilman City passed away Sunday, April 9th 2017 at Quail Run Health Care Center. Services will be held 11am Friday, April 14th at McWilliams Funeral Home in Gallatin. Visitation will be1 hour prior to the service where friends may call after 11am Thursday. Masonic service starting at 10:45 Friday. Burial: Fairport Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Fairport Cemetery in care of McWilliams Funeral Home 1329 W. Grand, Gallatin, MO 64640

Survivors include his Grandson, Loyd Cook, Gallatin, daughter-in-law, Debby Cook.

Online condolences may be left at www.mcwilliamsfuneralhomes.com