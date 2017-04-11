Interstate 35 Work Planned

BETHANY, Mo. – Pavement repairs are planned for a section of Interstate 35 in Daviess and Harrison counties. On Wednesday, April 12, crews Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will begin pavement repairs between Pattonsburg (mile marker 78) and Eagleville (mile marker 106). Repairs are planned in both the north and southbound lanes. Throughout the project, however, one lane of each direction will remain open.

Crews will work daylight to dark Monday through Saturday for the duration of the project. Some lane closures may remain in place overnight. This project will continue through April 21, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert and follow all construction signs and message boards. All work schedules are subject to change. MoDOT encourages all motorists to slow down, buckle up, eliminate distractions and drive safely through work zones to ensure everyone is able to Arrive Alive.

