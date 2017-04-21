Gordon Musick, 1933-2017

LONG BEACH, CA: Gordon Lewis Musick, 84, of Long Beach, CA (formerly of Bethany, MO) passed away Saturday, April, 8, 2017 at a Long Beach, CA hospital.

He was born February 28, 1933 in Bethany, MO the son of Lewis and Melba Doris (Felty) Musick.

Gordon graduated from Martinsville High School in 1953 and a week later entered the United States Army for 2 years. He then went to work on a farm in Trenton in 1955. Later he worked for an airline manufacturing company and then Seargent Industries Ship Plumbing. He attended Martinsville Methodist Church.

Gordon was preceded in death by his first wife, Jaqueline and second wife, Wanda and his parents.

He is survived by 2 sons, David (Alexandra) Musick, Palatine, IL; James Musick, Santa Barbara, CA; 5 grandchildren; brother, Leland (Ruth) Musick and sister, Yvonne Kinder both of Bethany, MO; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 in Foster Cemetery, New Hampton, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to Foster Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.