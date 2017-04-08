Foster Morgan, 1926-2017

MCFALL, MO: Foster Morgan, 90, of McFall, MO passed away Friday, April 7, 2017 at a Bethany, MO nursing home.

He was born on December 16, 1926 in rural Daviess County, MO the son of James Marion and Mary Myrtle (Foster) Morgan.

On May 14, 1949 he married Betty Simpson in Bethany, MO. She survives of the home.

Foster served in the United States Army and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill and Paul Morgan; and sisters, Darlene Hickman and Sue Hardin.

Foster is also survived by his daughter, Liz Wilson, Albany, MO; son, Jerry Morgan, McFall, MO; 2 brothers, Bob Morgan, Albany, MO and Larry Morgan, Bethany, MO; sister, Lou Sifers, St. Joseph, MO; grandchildren, Lori (Michael) Crawford, Kelli (Chris) Cowell, and April Morgan; step-granddaughter, Karri (Sand) Phillips; great grandchildren, Jacob, Hunter, Addisyn, Laramie and Jordan; and step-great grandchildren, Jordan, Beckett, and Garrett.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 10 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial with military rites will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Pattonsburg, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home where friends may call after 8:00 a.m. Monday. Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post #2176, Oak Ridge Cemetery, and/or New Hope Baptist Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com