Former straight A student tells how drugs almost cost her life

A young Bethany woman described her horrifying descent into drug abuse in talks last week at D.A.R.E. graduation ceremonies at five Harrison County schools.

Cally Stanton, who currently is on probation for a drug conviction, said she showed early promise as a straight A student in high school before experimenting with alcohol and drugs that led to her dropping out of school and serving jail time.

