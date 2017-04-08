Evelyn Russell, 1926-2017

DES MOINES, IA: Evelyn Russell, 90, of Des Moines, IA (formerly of rural Gilman City, MO) passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at a Des Moines, IA nursing home.

She was born December 7, 1926 in Soldier, KS the daughter of Roy and Leta (Ostercamp) Hutchison.

On December 24, 1944 she married Wesley William Russell in Gilman City, MO. He preceded her in death on April 22, 2000.

Evelyn worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield Insurance and was a longtime member of Westover Baptist Church. She liked to play cards and dominos. She enjoyed traveling and camping.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Juanita Whitehead and Roberta Reeves; brother, Virgil Edmond Hutchison; and grandson, Carl Edmond Russell.

Survivors include her daughter, Marge Main, Colfax, IA; son, Virgil (Dana) Russell, Gilman City, MO; 4 grandchildren, Tammy Main, Jeremiah Russell, Becky Main, and Kelly Tudor; 11 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandson.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 10 at Westover Baptist Church, 2330 62nd St., Des Moines, IA. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Monday at the church. An additional funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. All services are under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Memorials may be made to Westover Baptist Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com