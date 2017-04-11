Esta L. Castle, 1924-2017

CHOCTAW, OK: Esta Lorraine Castle, 93, of Choctaw, OK, (formerly of Bethany, MO) passed away Sunday, April 9, 2017 at a Norman, OK nursing home.

She was born March 22, 1924 in Bethany, MO the daughter of Richard Leith and Dorothy Lucille (Clark) Blessing.

On April 12, 1942 she married Riley “Bill” Castle in Bethany, MO. He preceded her in death.

Esta graduated from Bethany High School in 1941 and became a property management assistant for BC Realty. She was a member of Nicoma Park First Baptist Church. She enjoyed time with her grandchildren, cooking, and visiting with friends.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; step-father, G.O. Barker; brothers, Marion Barker and James “Willie” Barker; and sister, Kathryn Harrison Smith.

Survivors include her son, Brent (Linda A.) Castle, Choctaw, OK; and sister, Jeanie VanMeter, Bethany, MO and Edna Mae Jennings, Loveland, CO; 2 grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Donna Barker, Bethany, MO.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 17 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. Friends may call from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com