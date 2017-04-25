Dorothy Jane Fountain…Born January 26, 1932…Died April 22, 2017

Dorothy was the seventh of nine children born to James and Ella (Roach) Thurman near Hatfield, MO on January 26 1932. She got her name from her two older sisters. Pearl, age 11, who was reading the book “The Wizard of Oz”, and Viola, age 6, who was learning to read the book “Dick and Jane”. She was a beautiful but shy young lady. As a teenager she was a baby sitter to nieces, nephews and various neighbors in the area. At the age of seventeen she worked at Big Smith’s Blue Jean Factory in St. Joseph, Missouri.

She was united in marriage to Kenneth Fountain on June 8, 1950 in Grant City, MO by justice of the peace, Judge Kibbe. Unto this union five children were born; Danny, Wesley, Stephen, Becky and Billy. In addition, throughout many stages of her life, she would also take care of various nieces and nephews for extended periods of time. She lived in the Northwest Missouri region most of her life.

When the three older boys were younger Kenneth worked in St. Joseph during the week. Dorothy stayed behind on the farm where she grew a garden, raised chickens and milked cows. In addition she hunted squirrel to put meat on the table. Years later when Becky was an infant, Dorothy’s cow milking days ended when she slipped and fell while breaking ice for the cows and broke her arm. They made the decision to sell the milk cows. Eventually the family settled on the current farm in 1967.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents: James and Ella; her husband, Kenneth; son, Stephen; sisters: Pearl Morrison, Viola Knight and Maxine Burton; brothers: Archie, Paul, Marion, John and David.

Her family was everything to her. She was a loving wife, mother, aunt, mother-in-law and grandmother. She befriended almost anyone who walked through her door. Dorothy could not pass up a garage sale. She always found a spot in her home for a pretty bowl or an unusual clock. Another passion she had was cooking. No matter if it crawled, walked, flew or swam, if it could be caught she would cook it. She cooked three meals a day. Many came at dinner or supper time, knowing that they would be fed an amazing meal. In Dorothy’s home no one would go away hungry.

Her pride and joy was her grandchildren and their husbands: Karen and Adam Grimes and Lindsey and Travis Claycomb. She thought the world of her son-in-law Kirby Landes. She enjoyed the special bond and never lost touch of her former daughter-in-law Rose Hunt. She welcomed the company of daughter-in-law Jane, step-grandchildren: Scott, Ronald, Ray, Hallah and Joshua and step-great grandchildren: Nathan, Rachelle, Tyler, Tristen and Sarai, Micah and Zephaniah, and two step-great-great-grandchildren: Alivia Nicole and Amerah Rose.

Dorothy’s easy going personality made it easy to talk and confide in her. No matter what age (young or old) or nationality, when you came to Dorothy’s you got a fresh cup of coffee, wonderful meal or dessert, and usually a funny story. Although her life ended on this earth, her real life began when she met her Lord on April 22.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City, Missouri. Interment will be in the Kirk Cemetery in Allendale, Missouri. Visitation one hour prior to service.