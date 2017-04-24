CAINSVILLE, MO: Dorothy McGuire, 83, of Cainsville, Missouri and formerly of St. Joseph, Iowa passed away on April 22, 2017 at the Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 PM Thursday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Princeton, Missouri, with a Rosary at 7 PM. Additional visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 PM Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph, Iowa, with a 7:00 PM Rosary. Mass of the Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph, with burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Dorothy Ann Illg McGuire, the daughter of Arthur and Rosalia Illg, was born on December 6, 1933 at the farm in Bode, Iowa. She graduated from St. Joseph High School. On Feb. 8, 1955 she was united in marriage to Edward T. McGuire. They lived in Algona for 3 years, then moved to a farm outside of St. Joseph in 1959, where she helped with the farming and bookkeeping for MT McGuire Construction.

In 1977 Dorothy and her family moved to Cainsville, Missouri, where she was a cook, the later a teacher’s aide at the Cainsville school.

Dorothy and Ed were blessed with four children, Deborah, Edward, Arthur, and Jerry; two granddaughters, Kaylie and Kelsey; and one great-granddaughter, Kennedy.

Dorothy’s hobbies included cake decorating, gardening, and sending many, many cards and letters to friends, family, and people in need.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Rosalia; husband, Edward; daughter, Deborah; siblings, Lucille, Francis, Harold, George, Alice, Edward; and brother-in-law, Roger Anderson.

Survivors include sons, Edward (Teresa), Arthur, and Jerry (Connie); grandchildren, Kaylie (Tyler) Slaughter and Kelsey (Colin) Campbell; and great-granddaughter, Kennedy Slaughter. Also survived by sisters, Marjorie (Art) Winkel, Alma Anderson, Rosa Lee (Richard) McGuire; brothers Donald (Joyce) Illg, Ronald (Agnes) Illg; in-laws Norma Lee Illg, Phyllis Illg, Marty Illg and Mark Kollasch, and well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The Lentz Funeral Home in Algona is serving the family. Condolences may be left at www.lentzfuneralhome.com