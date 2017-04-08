Deborah Moulin, 1955-2017

Deborah Ann (Hogan) Moulin, 61, of Bethany, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 3, 2017.

Debbie was born on June 19, 1955 in Bethany, MO the daughter of Barbara (Williamson) Cox and Billy Wayne Hogan and attended South Harrison High School. Debbie was an avid lover of nature and spent hours gardening, crocheting and reading. She loved spending time with her friends, family and especially her granddaughters. Debbie was passionate about her politics and was always available for a spirited debate.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Billy Wayne Hogan; sister, Stephanie Bryan Cox; step-father, Isaac N. Cox; and nephew, Jason D. Cox.

Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Charles E. Moulin; mother, Barbara Cox; daughter, Kellie (Grant) Rice, Chicago, IL; brother, Bill (Hope) Hogan, Sioux Falls, SD; sister, Toni (Sage) Million, Ketchikan, AK and O.C. (Kathy) Hogan, Grove Town, GA; granddaughters, Genevieve, Francesca and Vivienne Rice of Chicago, IL; and a host of nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

The family of Debbie wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Harrison County Community Hospital, Harrison County Community Hospice and dear friend and caregiver Cindy Carter.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Inurnment will follow at Union Grove Cemetery, Gilman City, MO. There is no scheduled family visitation. Following inurnment, the family invites friends for a time of fellowship at Toot Toot’s Restaurant at 1:00 p.m. Saturday in the back room. Memorials may be made to the Nature Conservancy in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com