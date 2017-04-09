Submitted photo–

Compete in state wrestling: Three Bethany USA Wrestlers qualified for the Missouri State USA Wrestling meet held at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis March 24-26. They included, from the left, Crae Coffey, Briar Frame and Jarrett Eivins. To qualify for state, the wrestlers had to finish in the top 4 at the regional meet held at Winnetonka High School in Kansas City. Jarrett Eivins, 150 pounds, won fifth place in the state meet in St. Louis.