Clinton Carl Medlin, 1935-2017

RIDGEWAY, MO: Clinton Carl Medlin, 81, of Ridgeway, MO (formerly of Jenks, OK) passed away Monday, April 10, 2017 at a Bethany, MO nursing home.

He was born on May 31, 1935 at home in Putnam County, MO the son of Francis and Mary (Norton) Medlin.

On May 20, 1953 he married Norma Jean Benson. She survives of the home.

Clinton worked for W.C. Norris in Oklahoma for 23 years. He then worked as a water and sewer treatment operator for the City of Ridgeway for 18 years. He was also a farmer, carpenter, and welder. Clinton was baptized in Sapalpa, OK.

Clinton was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Ricky Medlin; 2 grandsons, Larry and Tony Jennings; brothers, Robert, Jasper, Roy “Bill”, and James Medlin; sisters, Neita Trent, Reva Haynes, Neva Ruth Brumnit, Frances Van Velzer, Iris Colleen Reynolds, and Shirlene Olson.

Survivors also include his daughter, Brenda Doolittle, Bethany, MO; sons, Jack (Waverly) Medlin, Larry Medlin both of Ridgeway, MO, Gary (Dawn) Medlin, Beggs, OK; grandchildren, Josh (Sara) Medlin, Todd (Terri) Jennings, Kelly (Jeff Cook) Parkhurst, Brian (Shelia) Jennings, Hank (Becky) Jennings, Truman (Jennifer) Doolittle, II, Mike Doolittle (Christina), Phillip (Chelsea) Doolittle, Clint and Tara Medlin; 31 great grandchildren, 15 great-great grandchildren; and one sister, Mary (Luthor) Cullor, Foreston, IL.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 17 at the Church Of Christ, Bethany, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Inurnment will follow in Pherigo Cemetery, Unionville, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Church of Christ in Bethany and/or Pherigo Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com