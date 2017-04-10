Cainsville residents complete emergency training course

-
-
Emergency training: Leslie Schulte of the Missouri Department of Health, shows Cainsville Mayor Richard Wallace and Cainsville Fire Chief Larry Polley how to dispense medicine during a recent training session. Cainsville volunteers have been preparing to become a point of delivery (POD) site to serve the community in a local or national health crisis.
-
-
Submitted photo–
Cainsville school teacher Debbie Sherer, right photo, uses an orange in practicing giving inoculations under the guidance of Kelli Hillerman of the Grundy County Health Department.
Several residents of Cainsville and surrounding counties attended a four-hour training course for volunteers who would respond to a national or regional emergency.
TO READ FULL STORY YOU MUST BE AN ONLINE SUBSCRIBER …http://www.bethanyclipper.com/subscriptions