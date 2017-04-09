Bulldog Boosters fundraiser

Republican-Clipper photos–Whoa, donkey!: Sherece Eivins, above, calls for the ball while playing in the donkey basketball game Sunday afternoon in the South Harrison gym. The gym was packed with spectators howling with laughter while the participants tried to master the game of basketball on the back of their mounts. Tara Henry, below left, was preparing to take a shot at the basket while Bethany Mayor Dick Graner seemed to be enjoying his time on the donkey. The event was a fundraiser for the Bulldog Boosters.