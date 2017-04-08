Bethany ballpark dedication

Republican-Clipper photo–

Ballpark dedication: Volunteers involved in the project to renovate the Memorial Field in Bethany stand behind the home plate during a dedication ceremony last Friday morning. The event was postponed from the previous weekend because of bad weather. Pictured from left to right, are Cully Nichols of Nichols Lawncare, Kenny Robertson and Ted Clemmons of the city of Bethany, Casey Schroff, Park Director Michelle Schroff, Terry Lykins, Park Manager Michael Lykins, Jessica Lykins, park board members Jeremy VanMeter, Suzanne Wagner (president), Jay Hemenway, Jennie Willis, park board member Keri Stoner, and Sarah Henson of Prinsco.

Other volunteers who were not present were Bennett & Wilmes Concrete (Danny Bennett, Clinton Bennett, Carter Thomas, Heath Yates and Vince Wilmes), Fitzgerald Foundation, Bethany Community Foundation, city Street Department and Bethany Township.