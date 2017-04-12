BETHANY, MO: Anna Belle Hulet, 76, of Bethany, MO passed away Monday, April 10, 2017 at a Bethany, MO hospital.

She was born on July 6, 1940 in Bethany, MO the daughter of Anthony and Lura Edith (Holcomb) Jennings.

On June 10, 1972 she married John Hulet in Bethany, MO. He preceded her in death on January 5, 2016.

Anna Belle attended 10th Street Mission and worked as a Certified Nurse’s Aide at Crestview Nursing Home.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Cecil and Thomas Jennings; and sisters, Ann Bienka and Goldie Sharon Jennings.

Survivors include her sons, George (Rebekah) Hulet and Ronnie Hulet both of Bethany, MO; step-son, Bill (Tammy) Hulet, Bethany, MO; step-daughter, Grace (Rick) Morrow, Sheridan, MO; brother, Charles (Linda) Jennings, Ridgeway, MO; 4 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren; and 7 step-great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 14 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Anna Belle Hulet Memorial Fund to help with expenses in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com