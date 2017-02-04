Thank a Farmer week celebrates agriculture

Republican-Clipper photo–
Celebrating farming: Harrison County Presiding Commissioner Jack Hodge, with commissioners Rick Smith and Jim Holcomb, sign a proclamation designating Feb. 5-11 as Thank a Farmer Week in Harrison County. Taking part in the ceremony were the Farm Bureau and the South Harrison and Gilman City FFA chapters. Pictured from the left are Bryan Barnett and Schuyler Cox (holding Hayes), Kinslee Vandiver, South Harrison FFA Adviser Katie Harvey, Brylee Bowles, Wyatt Ellis, Garrett Burnett, Jacob Burnett, Riley Still, Kaleb Bjornile, Gage Sperry, Jesse Francis, Gilman City FFA Adviser Dan Chalfant, and Jerry Collins and Jeff Bottcher of the Farm Bureau.
Food, clothing, entertainment, medicine, shelter, transportation and so much more are brought to you by agriculture! So, join the celebration February 5-11, when the Missouri Farm Bureau and County Farm Bureau’s across the state celebrate the importance of agriculture.
