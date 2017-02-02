South Harrison to host divisional games Friday

South Harrison will play two Western Division opponents on Friday night in the divisional playoffs in the Grand River Conference. The Lady Bulldogs, 4-3, will play North Andrew, 5-2, at 6 p.m. on Friday in the playoff between third-ranked teams. The boys will play St. Joseph Christian in a sixth place matchup. Both teams have 3-4 records in the conference. Trenton’s undefeated boys’ and girls’ teams will be playing Friday night for the conference championship. Stanberry will be the opponent in both games.

The complete schedule follows:

Boys West Boys East

1. Stanberry 6-1 1. Trenton 7-0 Stanberry @ Trenton for GRC championship

2. North Andrew 6-1 2. Putnam County 6-1 North Andrew @ Putnam County

3. Braymer 4-3 3. Maysville 3-4 Braymer @ Maysville

4. Worth County 4-3 4. Gallatin 3-4 Worth County @ Gallatin

5. King City 3-4 5. Milan 3-4 King City @ Milan

6. St. Joe Christian 3-4 6. South Harrison 3-4 St. Joseph Christian @ South Harrison’’

7, Pattonsburg 2-5 7. Princeton 2-5 Pattonsburg @ Princeton

8. Albany 0-7 8. Polo 1-6 Albany @ Maysville

Girls West Girls East

1. Stanberry 7-0 1. Trenton 7-0 Stanberry @ Trenton for GRC championship

2. King City 5-2 2. Gallatin 6-1 King City @ Gallatin

3. North Andrew 5-2 3. South Harrison 4-3 North Andrew @ South Harrison

4. Braymer 4-3 4. Putnam County 4-3 Braymer @ Putnam County

5. Worth County 4-3 5. Princeton 4-3 Worth County @ Princeton

6. Pattonsburg 2-5 6. Milan 2-5 Pattonsburg @ Milan

7.St. Joe Christian 1-6 7. Polo 1-6 St. Joseph Christian @ Polo

8. Albany 0-7 8. Maysville 0-7 Albany @ Maysville

When two teams tied for a place, head-to-head competition decided the tie. When more than two teams tied for a place, total points allowed in games involving the teams that tied determined the place.

One exception was that Milan and Gallatin boys tied for number of points given up, but Gallatin got the higher spot because they won their game with Milan. I hope these are correct, but I have checked them a couple of different times.