Pedestrian bridge closed on 10th and Main

Republican-Clipper photo, Emma Coulthard–Pedestrian bridge closed: The 10th Street walking bridge across Big Creek has been blocked off due to the condition of the bridge. The bridge, located at 10th and West Main streets, has several missing and cracked boards caused by years of wear and tear. The pedestrian bridge was established several years ago to replace one of the major vehicular spans across the creek. It provides access to the West Park. Michelle Schroff, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, said a decision has not been made, for insurance purposes, to replace the bridge or close it permanently.