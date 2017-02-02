Legals from the 02/01/17 Republican-Clipper edition

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

HARRISON COUNTY, MISSOURI PROBATE DIVISION

In the Matter of:

Raelee M. Hopkins, Respondent.

Estate Number: 17AH-PR00001

NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: James Hopkins or the legal and natural father of Raelee M. Hopkins

You are notified that an action has been commenced in the Circuit Court of Harrison County, Missouri, the object and general nature of which is to secure Letters of Appointment of Guardianship and Conservatorship for a minor child.

The names of other parties to said action are Toni Bumgartner, Petitioner, and Megan D. Campassi, Mother. The name and address of the attorney for petitioners is Janet Wake Larison, 9 West 3rd Street, Grant City, Missouri 64456.

You are further notified that, unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid Petition within 45 days after January 11, 2017, the date of first publication of this Notice, judgment by default will be taken against you.

/s/ Greta Bottcher

Clerk of the Probate Division

(50-4tc)

IN THE 3RD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT, HARRISON COUNTY, MISSOURI

Judge or Division:

THOMAS R ALLEY

Case Number: 17AH-PR00008

In the Estate of DENNIS A REMJESKE,

Deceased.

Notice of Letters Testamentary Granted

(Supervised Administration)

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of DENNIS A REMJESKE, Decedent:

On January 24, 2017, the last will of the decedent having been admitted to probate, the following individual was appointed personal representative of the estate of DENNIS A REMJESKE, decedent by the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Harrison County, Missouri. The name and business address of the personal representative is:

BEVERLY A SULLIVAN, 1609 WILDA ROAD, BETHANY, MO 64424

The personal representative’s attorney’s name, business address and phone number is:

R CRISTINE STALLINGS, P.O. BOX 231, BETHANY, MO 64424, 660-425-8822.

All creditors of said decedent are notified to file claims in court within six months from the date of the first publication of this notice or if a copy of this notice was mailed to, or served upon, such creditor by the personal representative, then within two months from the date it was mailed or served, whichever is later, or be forever barred to the fullest extent permissible by law. Such six-month period and such two-month period do not extend the limitation period that would bar claims one year after the decedent’s death, as provided in Section 473.444, RSMo,or any other applicable limitation periods. Nothing in Section 473.033, RSMo, shall be construed to bar any action against a decedent’s liability insurance carrier through a defendant ad litem pursuant to Section 537.021, RSMo.

Date of the decedent’s death: 28-NOV-2016

Date of first publication: February 1, 2017

/s/ Greta Bottcher

Clerk

Receipt of this notice by mail should not be construed by the recipient to indicate that the recipient necessarily has a beneficial interest in the estate. The nature and extent of any person’s interest, if any, can be determined

from the files and records of this estate in the Probate Division of the above referenced Circuit Court.

(1-4tc)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

For default in the payment of debt secured by deed of trust executed by David K. Miles and Teresa R. Miles, husband and wife, dated 3/13/2007, recorded 3/20/2007 in Book 646, Page 95, in the Office of Recorder of Deeds, Harrison County, Missouri at Bethany, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on Thursday, 2/23/17, between the hours of 9 o’clock a.m. and 5 o’clock p.m., specifically at 11:00 AM, at the South front door of the Harrison County Circuit Courthouse in Bethany, Harrison County, Missouri, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:

That part of Lot Twenty-Five (25) in the Third Survey to the City of Bethany, Harrison County, Missouri, commencing at the Southwest corner of said lot and running thence East One Hundred Eight (108) feet, thence North Eighty-two (82), thence West One Hundred Eight (108) feet, thence Eight-two (82) feet to the place of beginning.

More Accurately Described as: That part of Lot Twenty-Five (25) in the Third Survey to the City of Bethany, Harrison County, Missouri, commencing at the Southwest corner of said lot and running thence East One Hundred Eight (108) feet, thence North Eighty-two (82) feet, thence West One Hundred Eight (108) feet, thence South Eighty-two (82) feet to the place of beginning.

Commonly known and numbered as: 505 South 15th Street, Bethany, Missouri 64424.

to satisfy said debt and cost.

Pittenger Law Group, LLC

Successor Trustee

By: Brandon T. Pittenger

Member

6900 College Boulevard, Suite 325

Overland Park, KS 66211

P.O. Box 7410

Overland Park, KS 66207

(913) 323-4595

(913) 661-1747 fax

NOTICE

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. Section 1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

(1-4tc)

Lincoln Township will meet the second Saturday of every month at 7:00 a.m. in the maintenance barn in Hatfield.

(1-1tc)

Bethany Township will meet at 5:00 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at the Bethany Township barn.

(1-1tc)

Dallas Township will meet the second Wednesday of every month at 7PM CST or 8PM CDT at the Bob MCoy residence, 23498 W St Hwy EE, Martinsville.

(1-1tc)