Gathyl Hibbs, Jr., 1933-2017

STANBERRY, MO: Gathyl Hibbs, Jr., 83, of Stanberry, MO passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Pineview Manor, Stanberry, MO.

He was born April 28, 1933 in Jameson, MO the son of Gathyl Hibbs, Sr. and Gwnth Giest.

On December 21, 1952 he married Colleen Clark in New Hampton, MO. She survives of the home.

Gathyl served in the United States Army. He was a manager of Stanberry Manufacturing Company, Owner of Hibbs Auto in Maryville and of Independent Auto in Bethany. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Stanberry where he also served as a Deacon. He served on the Stanberry Parks and Recreation Board and coached Little League in Stanberry.

Gathyl was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Scott Wessling; brother, J.W. Hibbs; and sister, Marjorie Huff.

Survivors in addition to his wife, Colleen, include son, David (Susan) Hibbs, Stanberry, MO; daughter, Pam Wessling, Kansas City, MO; sister, Betty Salmon, Independence, MO; grandchildren, Melissa Hibbs, Clinton (Heather) Hibbs, Garret Wessling; great grandchildren, Nathan and Carson Taylor, Hadley Hibbs; several nieces, nephews, friends, and family.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 3 at the First Baptist Church, Stanberry, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO. Burial with military rites will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Harrison County Hospice and/or the National Alzheimer’s Association in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com