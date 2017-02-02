Gary Lynn McCoy, 1956-2017

BETHANY, MO: Gary Lynn McCoy, 60, of Bethany, MO (formerly of Martinsville and Kansas City, MO) passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at North Kansas City Hospital, North Kansas City, MO.

He was born on November 2, 1956 in Smithville, MO the son of Orland Ray and Maxine (Snead) McCoy.

He was a graduate of Park Hill High School in 1974 and worked as a truck driver for Orrick Trailer Services.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, and his brother, Terry McCoy.

Survivors include his son, Gary McCoy, Jr., Kansas City, MO; daughters, Mandy Oxley, Smithville, MO, Megan Eagles, Kansas City, MO; mother, Maxine McCoy, Bethany, MO; brother, Bob (Rhonda) McCoy, Martinsville, MO; and 8 grandsons.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, February 4 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Koger Cemetery, Martinsville, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to Koger Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com